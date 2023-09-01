Spring Valley's Jalyn Abercrombie (4) rushes up the field on a carry as the Timberwolves take on Cabell Midland during a high school football game on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, at Spring Valley High School in Huntington.
Spring Valley's Will McClure celebrates as the Timberwolves take the field against Cabell Midland during a high school football game on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, at Spring Valley High School in Huntington.
SPRING VALLEY — Curtis Jones’ 75-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter put a bow on Cabell Midland’s 28-20 road win over Spring Valley on Friday night at the Wolves Den.
In a game that started late due to a blown transformer that knocked out power to the stadium lights, the Knights trailed in both the first and third quarters and fought through four turnovers to get the win, much thanks to Jones’ performance in the backfield.
The senior carried 23 times for 267 yards and four touchdowns, but before he took control, Spring Valley (0-2) made an early statement.
Jalyn Abercrombie did it all for the Timberwolves early on, recovering a fumble to end the Knights’ first drive before catching a 43-yard pass from Jamison Smith and finishing the drive with a 9-yard run that gave Spring Valley a 7-0 lead with 8:14 left in the first quarter.
It was the first time the Knights (2-0) had trailed this season, but they didn’t let that last long, orchestrating an 11-play, 78 yard drive in response to Spring Valley’s scoring drive and Curtis Jones tied the game with a 5-yard run before the first quarter came to a close.
Jones had two rushing touchdowns in the first half and worked in tandem with Robert Shockey, each taking 13 carries and combining for nearly 200 yards rushing in the first half of play. Shockey also hurt the Spring Valley defense with his arm, finding three different receivers for 32 yards, many of which came on critical third-down plays.
While Cabell Midland was efficient in that category and collected 268 offensive yards before the break, the also were penalized five times for 60 yards and lost three fumbles.
Spring Valley also turned the ball over twice, an interception from Smith and fumble by Liam McGuire, which offset the Knights’ errors, at least in part. After McGuire’s fumble, the Knights marched down the field and Jones punched it in for a second time before Shockey ran in the two-point conversion to set the halftime score at 15-7.
Jamison Smith completed three of his six passes for 79 yards, including two big completions to Abercrombie (43 yards) and Tate Adkins later in the first half for 32 yards. The Timberwolves were held to 139 total yards in the first half.
Garrett Wagnor took the opening kickoff of the second half 86 yards to give Spring Valley a first-and-goal to begin the third quarter, and after the Knights were called for defensive pass interference on a fourth-down incompletion, the Timberwolves cashed in on the next play when Garyk McFeeley rushed in from 3 yards out. But the two point conversion attempt, which would have tied the game, failed.
Wagnor wasn’t done making plays.
On the ensuing drive, he intercepted Shockey for Cabell Midland’s fifth turnover of the evening, which gave the Timberwolves the ball trailing by just two. Four plays later, Abercrombie caught a 63-yard pass for the go-ahead score and the Timberwolves led 20-15 halfway through the quarter after the extra point.
Trailing by five, the Knights were plagued by penalties on the ensuing drive and punted on fourth-and-34 to give SV a short field, but they punted it back after a three-and-out and Cabell Midland started the next drive at its own 15.
Cabell Midland wasted no time, driving 85 yards to regain the lead. Shockey had a 35-yard scramble on the drive and Jones logged his third touchdown of the contest, running it in from the 24 to give the Knights a two-point advantage, 22-20, a score that held to the end of the period.
Jayden Branch intercepted his second pass of the night, quelling a promising Spring Valley drive and all but sealing the win for the Knights, who moved to 2-0 on the season. The Timberwolves are 0-2. Curtis Jones set the final score with a 75-yard touchdown run.
Scoring
SV 7 0 13 0— 20
CM 7 8 7 6 — 28
SV — Abercrombie 9 rush (Riddle kick good) 7-0
CM — Jones 5 rush (Hornbuckle kick good) 7-7
CM — Jones 1 rush (Shockey rush) 7-15
SV — McFeeley 2 rush (conversion failed) 13-15
SV — Abercrombie 63 pass from McGuire (kick good) 20-15
CM — Jones 24 rush (kick good) 20-22
CM — Jones 75 rush (kick good) 20-29
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
