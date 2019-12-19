ONA — For J.J. Roberts, signing to play college football wasn’t a childhood dream come true.
The Cabell Midland High School defensive back was pleased to sign a National Letter of Intent to play at Wake Forest University on Wednesday, but playing beyond high school, even playing in high school, was a thought he never considered as recently as 2016.
“When I was a freshman, I wasn’t going to play football,” Roberts said. “I didn’t play in eighth grade and I didn’t want to play in ninth grade. I didn’t think I was any good. I didn’t really play a lot in middle school and I didn’t want to just sit the bench.”
The thought of Roberts watching from the sideline is laughable now. The Gatorade player of the year in West Virginia, Roberts helped Cabell Midland to a 13-1 record and a spot in the Class AAA state championship game. The cornerback/quarterback earned first-team all-state honors, despite missing a chunk of the season with a high ankle sprain.
“(Knights coach Luke Salmons) told me he wanted me to quarterback the freshman team,” Roberts said. “I said I would, then they moved me to cornerback. It kind of turned out better than I expected.”
That position switch paid dividends. Roberts received scholarship offers from Rutgers, Air Force, Army, Eastern Michigan, Eastern Kentucky, Indiana State and Miami (Ohio). In May, Roberts committed to Wake Forest. More schools became interested then. Notre Dame, Kentucky, Vanderbilt and others inquired, but Roberts told them he was firmly committed to the Demon Deacons.
That the devout Christian stayed true to his word didn’t surprise Salmons. Roberts said he prayed about his college decision and was going where God led him, to the Baptist university in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.
“J.J. is a great kid with great character from a great family,” Salmons said. “He’s a hard worker and a great student. That’s why he’s where he is now and has this opportunity to play college ball.”
Roberts thanked God, his parents, teammates and coaches for helping him earn a scholarship to Wake Forest.
“The education I’ll get there, the football program, the facilities and coaches, I couldn’t ask for anything more,” Roberts said. “I’m a follower of God and knowing it’s a Baptist school helps out a lot.”