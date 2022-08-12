Cooper Childress, from Cabell Midland High School, drives a shot across the field as the Duke Ridgely Invitational high school golf tournament takes place on Friday, August 12, 2022, at Guyan Golf & Country Club in Huntington.
Landon Roberts, from Fairland High School, drives a shot across the field as the Duke Ridgely Invitational high school golf tournament takes place on Friday, August 12, 2022, at Guyan Golf & Country Club in Huntington.
Cabell Midland’s Jack Michael makes a chip shot at the Duke Ridgely Invitational high school golf tournament on Friday at Guyan Golf & Country Club in Huntington. MORE PHOTOS AT WWW.HERALDDISPATCH.COM.
Cooper Childress, from Cabell Midland High School, drives a shot across the field as the Duke Ridgely Invitational high school golf tournament takes place on Friday, August 12, 2022, at Guyan Golf & Country Club in Huntington.
Landon Roberts, from Fairland High School, drives a shot across the field as the Duke Ridgely Invitational high school golf tournament takes place on Friday, August 12, 2022, at Guyan Golf & Country Club in Huntington.
Cabell Midland’s Jack Michael makes a chip shot at the Duke Ridgely Invitational high school golf tournament on Friday at Guyan Golf & Country Club in Huntington. MORE PHOTOS AT WWW.HERALDDISPATCH.COM.
HUNTINGTON — Cabell Midland shot perhaps the best round at the Duke Ridgely Invitational longtime coach Matt Stead could remember.
That was reflected in the scores Friday at the high school golf tournament at the Guyan Golf & Country Club. The Knights fired a 219 to beat runner-up Hurricane by 23 strokes on the warm, sunny day.
Cabell Midland’s Jack Michael was the medalist with a 1-over-par 72. Teammate Taylor Sargent was second with a 73, and fellow Knight Matthew Carney tied for third with a 74.
“That’s definitely one of the best days I’ve seen us put together,” Stead said. “This is not an easy course. Matthew and Jack are regulars here, so I expect them to play well. Taylor has learned to play well here over time. It was maybe the best round we’ve ever shot out here.”
Shady Spring finished third at 250, followed by Cabell Midland B at 254, Fairland 258, Spring Valley 268, Cabell Midland C 276, Wayne 276, Hurricane B 291, Chesapeake 295, Gallia Academy 298 and Huntington High 322. Tolsia was a late scratch because of a COVID-19 situation.
Michael started the day on a high note with a birdie on his first hole on his way to a 38 at the turn. After a bogey on the ninth, he went birdie, par, birdie, eagle to start a stretch run to the championship.
For Michael, the title was rewarding, even if it was delayed by one year. The 2021 invitational was halted after 14 holes by lightning and heavy rain. Michael led at the time.
“It got cut short last year and I was winning, so I did think I could win this year,” Michael said. “I put up a good number, but there are a lot of good players out here. You never expect to win.”
Michael said he wasn’t pleased with his play Friday until the back nine.
“Honestly, I didn’t do anything well,” Michael said. “I had a two-hole stretch where I went 3 under on those two holes, which saved the round. I putted well today, actually. That’s about it.”
Putting was a challenge for most of the 56 players. A cool breeze dried some greens, causing them to play fast, but didn’t reach others, leaving them considerably slower.
Sargent said she had mixed feelings on her play, with the back nine playing better than the front. She was 1 under on the back.
“I felt like I played really solid,” she said. “I putted well. I hit the ball well. I didn’t really miss a lot. It was kind of boring. It wasn’t great, but it wasn’t awful. I’ll take it any day. All in all, it was a solid round.”
Tanner Vest of Shady Spring tied Carney at 74. Hurricane’s Savannah Hawkins finished fifth with a 75.
A pair of Fairland golfers, Jeremiah Fizer at 78 and Landon Roberts at 79, were the only others to break 80.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.