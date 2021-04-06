HUNTINGTON — Two recruits out of Cabell Midland High School, one for Marshall University and the other for the U.S. Marine Corps, head the list of players for the West Virginia all-star football game.
Thundering Herd preferred walk-on safety/quarterback Jaydyn Johnson and fullback Will Caudill, who has enlisted in the Marines, lead a contingent of local players for the South in the Par Mar Friday Night Rivals North-South All-Star Football Classic, sponsored by WCHS-TV/Fox-11, in conjunction with the West Virginia Schools Athletic Coaches Association.
“I’m blessed to be selected,” Johnson said of being picked to play in the game at 1 p.m. June 19 at South Charleston High School.
Joining the Knight stars on the South squad are local standouts Zane Brumfield of Spring Valley, Tyrone Washington of Hurricane, Nathan Baker of Lincoln County, Ryan Duff of Point Pleasant, John Covert of Winfield and Dillon Taylor of Poca.
Other Marshall invited walk-ons in the game include wide receiver Ethan Parsons of Princeton and long snapper Hunter Burns of South Charleston.
Game director Bob Mullett said he likes the rosters for both teams.
“We have a fine group of players and are excited for this year’s game,” said Mullett.
Ray Lee of Greenbrier East is the South head coach. Daran Hays of North Marion will lead the North.
The South squad also features Nate Baker, Colby Piner and Quentin Wilson of Greenbrier East; Caleb Jantuah of Richwood; Dylan Griffith and Stevie Carpenter of Sissonville; Josiah Honaker and Amir Powell of Princeton; Keandre Sarver of Summers County; Isaac Atkins of Liberty-Raleigh;
Jace Collucci of Woodrow Wilson; Daylin Goad and Isa Scales of Mingo Central; Shawn Pennington of Liberty-Raleigh; Eli Selvey of Oak Hill; Chris Crowder and Chris Hudson of Capital; Caleb Bower and Josh Reilley of Wyoming East; Kadin Hall and Matt Moore of Ripley; Erick Grimmett of Man; Quenton Joyner of Ripley, Andrew Vickers of St. Albans; and Brayden Rollyson and Trey Chapman of Herbert Hoover.
The North roster includes Christian Dove of East Hardy; Keon Padmore-Johnson and Chase Henson of Spring Mills; Baine Cogar and Jett Cogar of Braxton County; Naieem Kearney, Anthony Smith and Kevon Warren of Martinsburg; Garrett Conaway of North Marion; Bryson Lucas of Robert C. Byrd; Hayden Moore and Devin Hill of Bridgeport; Brock Robinette and Jansen Moreland of Frankfort;
T.T. Brooks of University; Devin Gaines, Gabe Hendershot and Sam Schuler of Parkersburg South; Dante Ramirez of Elkins; Brennan Boron of St. Marys; Dalton Flowers of John Marshall; Shaheed Jackson, John Olako and Stevie Mitchell of Wheeling Park; Sayveon Biafore of Liberty-Harrison; Marshall Hobbs of Lewis County;
Gavin Root of Keyser; Deondre Crudup of Morgantown; Justin Rinehart and Ethan Northcraft of Musselman; D.J, Devinney of Doddridge County; Justin Waybright, Parkersburg; Kyler O’Conner of Oak Glen; Aiden Green of Fairmont Senior; Jordan Brueck of Weir; and Payton Hawkins of Lincoln.