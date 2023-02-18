The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

SOUTH CHARLESTON — Jordan Taylor’s go-ahead 3-pointer with 1:36 to play on Saturday in the Mountain State Athletic Conference girls basketball championship game gave Cabell Midland the lead for good in a 45-41 win over Spring Valley.

The Knights trailed 41-39 when Taylor’s 3-pointer from the right wing hit nothing but net to give the lead back to her team. Cabell Midland and Spring Valley traded the lead twice — both times in the second half.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you