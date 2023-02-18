SOUTH CHARLESTON — Jordan Taylor’s go-ahead 3-pointer with 1:36 to play on Saturday in the Mountain State Athletic Conference girls basketball championship game gave Cabell Midland the lead for good in a 45-41 win over Spring Valley.
The Knights trailed 41-39 when Taylor’s 3-pointer from the right wing hit nothing but net to give the lead back to her team. Cabell Midland and Spring Valley traded the lead twice — both times in the second half.
Cabell Midland coach Randy Templeton watched the Knights storm to an 18-6 lead early in the second quarter, appearing to be in control, only to have Spring Valley rally to take the lead.
Templeton said he got reassurance from the MSAC’s Player of the Year that Cabell Midland would pull it out.
“Jayda said, ‘We’re going to win this game,’” Templeton said of senior guard Jayda Allie.
Allie’s comments to her team along the sideline came when its other senior, Jazmyn Wheeler, went to the bench midway through the third period with four personal fouls.
Allie had been recognized as the MSAC’s top girls player earlier at the league’s Night of Champions event at the South Charleston Community Center.
While Taylor’s 3 put Cabell Midland (17-5) in the lead for good, the Knights missed crucial free throws in the final minute that could have sealed the win much sooner.
Instead, when Allie was fouled and sent to the line with 12 seconds left, Midland led, 43-41.
“That’s a Player of the Year moment right there,” said Allie, who finished with a team-high 15 points, including the two foul shots that put her team ahead 45-41.
Spring Valley missed chances late to re-take the lead down 42-41. Missed layups in the paint were rebounded by Cabell Midland and the Timberwolves were forced to foul.
Spring Valley was given new life when the Knights made just four of their 10 free throw attempts in the final quarter. However, Timberwolves coach Bo Miller had to console Hallie Bailey after she had a chance to tie the game with her team still down a basket.
“We had the ball twice in the best player on our team’s hands, she shot two layups, and she came up short on both of them,” said Miller, who was named MSAC Coach of the Year. “I could have called timeout, but she had the ball in her hands; let her go to work. She just missed two.”
Spring Valley (16-4) fought back in the first half to cut the Knights’ lead to 26-21 at halftime.
Allie Daniels scored two of her 12 points with 1:25 left in the third to give Spring Valley its first lead of the game at 33-32. Daniels also collected 12 rebounds in the loss.
The Timberwolves’ Dria Parker had a game-high 16 and her two free throws to begin the fourth period gave Spring Valley its largest lead at 37-32.
Spring Valley, however, shot just 1 of 5 from the field in the final quarter and lost one of its key players, Haleigh Crum, when she fouled out with 1:12 to play.
The two teams could meet again in the Class AAAA, Region IV sectional tournament, which Spring Valley will host. The Timberwolves defeated Cabell Midland there 65-52 on Jan. 27.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.