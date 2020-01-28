Cabell Midland’s 70-64 upset loss at Class A Charleston Catholic Saturday night apparently weighed heavily in voters’ determination of where to place the Knights in the Associated Press high school boys basketball poll.

Cabell Midland (12-1) received two of 10 first-place votes and 79 points in falling from first to fourth after losing a 15-point lead and the game to the Irish. The contest was the Knights’ third of the week. Cabell Midland won at arch-rival Huntington High 49-47 on Tuesday, then won 65-63 in overtime at Woodrow Wilson on Thursday.

University (11-3, 91) is this week’s new No. 1, moving from third, with five first-place votes. Martinsburg (9-2, 85) is second and picked up three No. 1 nods. Morgantown (11-2, 82) is third. Wheeling Park (10-3, 61) rounds out the top five.

Hedgesville (11-3, 47) is sixth, followed by Woodrow Wilson (7-5, 31), Parkersburg South (7-4, 23), George Washington (7-5, 15) and Jefferson (9-5, 11). Others receiving votes were, Spring Valley, St. Albans, Huntington High, Buckhannon-Upshur, Musselman, Capital and South Charleston.

In Class AA, Shady Spring (12-0) held the No. 1 spot with nine first-place votes and 99 points. Chapmanville (11-2, 90) received the other first-place vote and is second. Logan (10-3, 76) is third, followed by Bluefield (10-3, 76), Poca (11-2, 59), Robert C. Byrd (9-2, 51), North Marion (12-1, 49), Bridgeport (10-3, 30), Frankfort (9-3, 14) and, tied for 10th, Scott (10-5, 6) and Mingo Central (9-4, 6).

Also receiving votes were Man, Lincoln County and Westside.

In Class A, Charleston Catholic (9-3, 82) parlayed its triumph over Cabell Midland into a vault from third to second, but still trailed unanimous No. 1 Williamstown (13-0, 100). Greater Beckley Christian (11-3, 80) is third, followed in the top five by Wheeling Central (11-5, 66) at No. 4 and, tied for fifth, Greenbrier West (10-0, 55) and Parkersburg Catholic (8-3, 55).

Clay-Battelle (12-1, 33) is seventh, Pendleton County (10-0, 26) eighth and, tied for ninth, Magnolia (10-3, 23) and Clarksburg Notre Dame (10-3, 23). Webster County and Weirton Madonna also received votes.

WEST VIRGINIA GIRLS: Huntington St. Joe (17-0) remained perched atop the Class A ratings, with 90 points and all nine first-place votes.

Summers County (11-3, 72) is second, followed by Parkersburg Catholic (15-0, 64), Pocahontas County (12-3, 58), Gilmer County (11-3, 52), Wheeling Central (9-9, 34), St. Marys (10-3, 31), Tucker County (9-4, 28), Tug Valley (10-4, 28) and Charleston Catholic (10-5, 20). Williamstown, Midland Trail and Cameron picked up votes.

In Class AAA, Wheeling Park (15-2, 97) remained No. 1 despite a 64-55 loss at Huntington High on Friday. The Patriots received eight first-place votes. Cabell Midland (13-1, 76) also held on to the No. 2 spot, despite a 58-51 loss to Woodrow Wilson on Friday. Greenbrier East (11-2, 76) picked up one first-place vote and is third. Parkersburg (10-5, 71) earned one top nod and is fourth. Woodrow Wilson (10-2, 58) climbed from eighth to fifth.

George Washington (8-4, 48) heads the second five, with Martinsburg (10-2, 45) seventh, South Charleston (9-3, 28) eighth, Huntington High (9-5, 24) ninth and University (9-5, 10) 10th. Others which appeared on ballots included, Spring Mills, Morgantown and Musselman.

In Class AA, Winfield (13-1, 96) picked up eight first-place votes and used an impressive 65-42 triumph over No. 4 Wayne (11-3, 64) to take the No. 1 position away from North Marion (13-1, 92), which garnered two first-place votes. Frankfort (12-1, 81) is third and Fairmont Senior (12-2, 57) fifth.

Wyoming East (10-3, 43) is sixth, ahead of Chapmanville (11-3, 40), Lincoln (9-4, 34), Nitro (10-4, 22) and PikeView (8-6, 9).

Nicholas County, Petersburg, Westside and Bluefield drew consideration.

OHIO POLL: Fairland climbed from eighth to sixth in the Ohio Division III boys AP Poll Monday.

The Dragons (16-1) garnered 75 points to finish ahead of Fairview Park Fairview (13-1, 68), Richwood North Union (14-0, 44), Mantua Crestwood (13-1, 43) and Willard (12-2, 25).

Chesapeake (14-2) received 12 points, good for 14th. The Panthers entertain Fairland at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Versailles (17-0, 150) picked up 10 first-place votes to top the poll. Ottawa-Glandorf (14-0, 137) earned three first-place votes to place second. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (14-3, 125) picked up two No. 1 nods and is third. Oak Hill (15-2, 81) tied with Cincinnati Deer Park (14-1, 81) for fifth.

West Lafayette Ridgewood, Eastern-Brown and Metamora Evergreen also received votes.

Cincinnati Moeller (15-1) is No. 1 in Division I, Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary (12-3) tops Division II and New Boston (16-1, 144) is first in Division IV.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.