Cabell Midland’s 70-64 upset loss at Class A Charleston Catholic Saturday night apparently weighed heavily in voters’ determination of where to place the Knights in the Associated Press high school boys basketball poll.
Cabell Midland (12-1) received two of 10 first-place votes and 79 points in falling from first to fourth after losing a 15-point lead and the game to the Irish. The contest was the Knights’ third of the week. Cabell Midland won at arch-rival Huntington High 49-47 on Tuesday, then won 65-63 in overtime at Woodrow Wilson on Thursday.
University (11-3, 91) is this week’s new No. 1, moving from third, with five first-place votes. Martinsburg (9-2, 85) is second and picked up three No. 1 nods. Morgantown (11-2, 82) is third. Wheeling Park (10-3, 61) rounds out the top five.
Hedgesville (11-3, 47) is sixth, followed by Woodrow Wilson (7-5, 31), Parkersburg South (7-4, 23), George Washington (7-5, 15) and Jefferson (9-5, 11). Others receiving votes were, Spring Valley, St. Albans, Huntington High, Buckhannon-Upshur, Musselman, Capital and South Charleston.
In Class AA, Shady Spring (12-0) held the No. 1 spot with nine first-place votes and 99 points. Chapmanville (11-2, 90) received the other first-place vote and is second. Logan (10-3, 76) is third, followed by Bluefield (10-3, 76), Poca (11-2, 59), Robert C. Byrd (9-2, 51), North Marion (12-1, 49), Bridgeport (10-3, 30), Frankfort (9-3, 14) and, tied for 10th, Scott (10-5, 6) and Mingo Central (9-4, 6).
Also receiving votes were Man, Lincoln County and Westside.
In Class A, Charleston Catholic (9-3, 82) parlayed its triumph over Cabell Midland into a vault from third to second, but still trailed unanimous No. 1 Williamstown (13-0, 100). Greater Beckley Christian (11-3, 80) is third, followed in the top five by Wheeling Central (11-5, 66) at No. 4 and, tied for fifth, Greenbrier West (10-0, 55) and Parkersburg Catholic (8-3, 55).
Clay-Battelle (12-1, 33) is seventh, Pendleton County (10-0, 26) eighth and, tied for ninth, Magnolia (10-3, 23) and Clarksburg Notre Dame (10-3, 23). Webster County and Weirton Madonna also received votes.
WEST VIRGINIA GIRLS: Huntington St. Joe (17-0) remained perched atop the Class A ratings, with 90 points and all nine first-place votes.
Summers County (11-3, 72) is second, followed by Parkersburg Catholic (15-0, 64), Pocahontas County (12-3, 58), Gilmer County (11-3, 52), Wheeling Central (9-9, 34), St. Marys (10-3, 31), Tucker County (9-4, 28), Tug Valley (10-4, 28) and Charleston Catholic (10-5, 20). Williamstown, Midland Trail and Cameron picked up votes.
In Class AAA, Wheeling Park (15-2, 97) remained No. 1 despite a 64-55 loss at Huntington High on Friday. The Patriots received eight first-place votes. Cabell Midland (13-1, 76) also held on to the No. 2 spot, despite a 58-51 loss to Woodrow Wilson on Friday. Greenbrier East (11-2, 76) picked up one first-place vote and is third. Parkersburg (10-5, 71) earned one top nod and is fourth. Woodrow Wilson (10-2, 58) climbed from eighth to fifth.
George Washington (8-4, 48) heads the second five, with Martinsburg (10-2, 45) seventh, South Charleston (9-3, 28) eighth, Huntington High (9-5, 24) ninth and University (9-5, 10) 10th. Others which appeared on ballots included, Spring Mills, Morgantown and Musselman.
In Class AA, Winfield (13-1, 96) picked up eight first-place votes and used an impressive 65-42 triumph over No. 4 Wayne (11-3, 64) to take the No. 1 position away from North Marion (13-1, 92), which garnered two first-place votes. Frankfort (12-1, 81) is third and Fairmont Senior (12-2, 57) fifth.
Wyoming East (10-3, 43) is sixth, ahead of Chapmanville (11-3, 40), Lincoln (9-4, 34), Nitro (10-4, 22) and PikeView (8-6, 9).
Nicholas County, Petersburg, Westside and Bluefield drew consideration.
OHIO POLL: Fairland climbed from eighth to sixth in the Ohio Division III boys AP Poll Monday.
The Dragons (16-1) garnered 75 points to finish ahead of Fairview Park Fairview (13-1, 68), Richwood North Union (14-0, 44), Mantua Crestwood (13-1, 43) and Willard (12-2, 25).
Chesapeake (14-2) received 12 points, good for 14th. The Panthers entertain Fairland at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Versailles (17-0, 150) picked up 10 first-place votes to top the poll. Ottawa-Glandorf (14-0, 137) earned three first-place votes to place second. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (14-3, 125) picked up two No. 1 nods and is third. Oak Hill (15-2, 81) tied with Cincinnati Deer Park (14-1, 81) for fifth.
West Lafayette Ridgewood, Eastern-Brown and Metamora Evergreen also received votes.
Cincinnati Moeller (15-1) is No. 1 in Division I, Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary (12-3) tops Division II and New Boston (16-1, 144) is first in Division IV.