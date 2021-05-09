HAMLIN, W.Va. — Three of the top Class AAA softball teams in West Virginia and the reigning Class A state champion all played on the same field on Saturday.
The Sherman Lady Tide defeated Cabell Midland 3-2 in the first of three games of the day, while undefeated St. Albans bested host Lincoln County 5-1 in game two. Midland rebounded to beat the Lady Panthers by a score of 5-1 in the finale.
In the opener between Sherman and the Lady Knights, Sherman pitcher Chloe Treadway and Midland hurler Shaylee Lunsford kept hitters for both teams off balance all game long.
The Knights took the lead early as junior right fielder Madi McKaughan connected on her first home run of the season, a solo shot to right center in the top of the second inning, to give her team the early 1-0 advantage.
The score would remain the same until the bottom of the sixth inning when head coach Jim Henderson’s club finally broke through on the offensive end.
The inning began with a leadoff double from freshman Lauren Guthrie to put the tying run in scoring position, and then Amber Maloskey ripped a single into center field to score.
Next up was shortstop Hailea Skeens, who connected on a 1-2 pitch and sent it flying over the right-center field fence to bring the Sherman fans to their feet as they took their first lead of the game at 3-1.
In the top of the seventh inning, the Lady Knights attempted to battle back as Jessica Terry and Sabrina Rose each singled and then Terry scored on a groundout by Addison Purdue to bring the score to 3-2.
After back-to-back walks to load the bases, Midland’s Hailey Roe lined a ball to second base, but it was snagged by Sherman two-bagger Kaitlyn Milam, who then made a toss to first baseman Bailey Lafferty to double-up the runner for the game-ending double play.
“This is just my opinion, and I tell the girls this, too, but we are the best team in Single A until somebody beats us out of the tournament,” Henderson said after his team improved to 10-1 on the season. “We’re the defending state champs, and even though we only have three girls back from that state title team in 2019, we are still pretty good, and can be real good at times. We don’t duck anybody.”
Treadway was credited with the win for Sherman as she went the entire game and allowed only two runs on five hits, while striking out five and walking four.
Lunsford was hit with the loss for Midland as she went 5 1/3 innings and allowed three runs on seven hits, while striking out five and walking three. Freshman Quinlyn Ballengee pitched to two batters and struck out both to get her team out of the sixth inning.
Lafferty had two base hits to lead Sherman, while Perdue connected on a pair of singles to lead the hit column for Cabell Midland.
In the second game of the day, St. Albans remained perfect in the 2021 season as the Red Dragons improved to 15-0, riding a three-hit performance from sophomore pitcher Tayven Stephenson in their 5-1 win.
The University of Kentucky commit went the complete game and allowed just one run on three hits while striking out 12 Lady Panther batters and allowing one walk.
Head coach Christian Watts’ team jumped ahead 1-0 in the top of the first after Kendall Stoffel singled and eventually scored on a sacrifice fly by Gracie Payne.
St. Albans extended their lead to 3-0 in the top of the third inning and scored both runs with two outs as Stevenson crossed the plate on a single by Jillian Holley and Payne was able to steal home after Holley got caught up in a rundown.
Stevenson helped her own cause in the top of the fourth inning as she drilled a two-out double to center field that plated two runs and gave her team a 5-0 lead.
The Lady Panthers wouldn’t go down without a fight, as head coach Tommy Barrett’s team broke through against Stevenson in the seventh inning when Haleigh Adkins started the inning with a triple to right field.
She came around to score after freshman Josie Bird laced an RBI double to right center, which trimmed the lead to 5-1. Stevenson regrouped, however, and retired the next two LC hitters on strikes to end the game.
“For us, this is a great win. Tommy does a heck of a job down here, and he always has,” Watts said after his team’s win. “That’s a team that we might see at South Charleston for the state tournament. Definitely a good team win. Both teams fought really hard, but we are glad to come out of here with a W.”
Stoffel and Holley each had a pair of base knocks on the day to lead the Lady Dragons, while Stevenson knocked in a pair of runs and Payne and Holley each recorded an RBI.
Adkins had two of the three hits on the day for LCHS as she also singled in her first trip to the plate in the bottom of the first inning.
Megan Stump was the losing pitcher for the Lady Panthers, firing seven innings and allowing five runs, all earned, on 10 hits, while striking out one batter.
In the final of the three games on the day, Cabell Midland rebounded from their earlier loss as they jumped ahead of the Lady Panthers early and never looked back in a 5-1 win.
Head coach Emily Boggs’ team scored a run in the top of the first inning to jump ahead to a 1-0 lead, and then took a 5-0 advantage in the top of the second frame. The big blow in the second inning for Cabell Midland was a two-RBI single off the bat of Simone Blanks.
The lone run for Lincoln County came in the bottom of the fifth inning when Kenzie Shaffer lined a ball past the diving Midland right fielder and it rolled to the fence, allowing Shaffer to scurry around for the inside-the-park home run to bring the score to 5-1.
Shaffer led LCHS with two hits on the day, as she also singled in the seventh.
That would be all the Lady Panthers could muster, however, as Jessica Terry kept the Lincoln bats at bay the rest of the way, giving Midland the four-run win.
“We’re really starting to play together as a team and beginning to trust one another,” Boggs said after the win. “They’re all hitting the ball and feeding off of each other, getting bunts down when needed to. They have just been playing really well together of late.”
Terry went the complete game to get the win, allowing the single run on six hits, while striking out eight batters and walking one. Stump was handed the loss for Lincoln County, allowing five runs, one earned, on 12 hits, while striking out three hitters and walking one.
All nine starters for Cabell Midland picked up a hit in the game as they were led by second baseman Madelyn Meadows’ three-hit performance on the day. Blanks finished with a pair of hits and knocked in a run, while Olivia Pelfrey and Quinn Ballengee each recorded an RBI.
With the loss, Lincoln County fell to 9-4 on the season. The one run scored in each of the games was the Lady Panthers’ lowest outputs of the season, as the previous low number of runs was when they scored three in a 3-2 win over South Charleston to begin the season.