Cabell Midland's Olivia Charles (12) works across the field abasing Huntington in the Class AAA Region IV, Section 1 girls soccer championship on Thursday, October 20, 2022, at Cabell Midland High School in Ona.
Cabell Midland's Ella Rowe (4) chases down a pass as the Knights take on Huntington in the Class AAA Region IV, Section 1 girls soccer championship on Thursday, October 20, 2022, at Cabell Midland High School in Ona.
ONA — High school soccer doesn't use a best-of-three format in the postseason, but Cabell Midland vs. Parkersburg South has become that.
The Knights (11-9) visit the Patriots (17-4) at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Class AAA, Region IV girls championship game. The winner advances to the state tournament, which will be played in Beckley on Nov. 4-5.
Two seasons ago, Parkersburg South beat Midland 1-0 in the region finals. Last year, the Knights edged the Patriots 1-0 to advance to the state tournament.
"I guess whoever scores first wins," Cabell Midland coach Andy Wilson said, with a laugh.
The game features several players likely to be named to the all-state team. The Knights' Olivia Charles, a senior, leads the state with 45 goals and has issued 12 assists. Senior Cailyn Lowe has handed out a state-best 26 assists and scored eight goals.
"Olivia has played well," Wilson said. "She's the best passer I've ever seen. Cailyn has been great. Jordan Taylor is one of the tougher defenders in the state She's a great athlete and holds our back thrust together.
"I think if we play like we can play, our record doesn't show it, but if we play like we can play, we can come out with at least going to states," Charles said. "If we work really hard and not get down on ourselves, we can go as far as our attitude will take us."
South is led by sophomore Adrienne Altizer, who has 18 goals and eight assists. Senior Mackenzie Mott has scored 10 goals Sophoore Regan Shockey has eight assists.
The Patriots defeated the Knights 2-0, scoring twice in the final six minutes, Oct. 4 in Ona. Wilson said his squad faces a challenge, but is confident.
"They're a very good team," Wilson said of South. "They're well coached. They've struggled to score a little bit, but they have no weaknesses. They beat Hurricane (1-0 in overtime in the sectional finals). That's all you need to know."
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
