ONA — After losing its first game of the year on neutral court, Cabell Midland’s girls basketball team returned to The Castle on Wednesday where it earned its first Mountain State Athletic Conference win of the year in convincing fashion.
Jayda Allie scored 21 points to lead the Knights (4-1 overall, 1-0 MSAC) to a 91-25 victory over Riverside to avenge its loss 50-45 to Fort Frye at Rio Grande University on Saturday.
“Against Fort Frye we got a little frustrated,” said Allie, a junior guard, who credited her team’s chemistry on offense for opening things up for her to score. “I’m trying to get my scoring to be consistent.”
Allie led all scorers in the game and had already reached 10 points in the first half of the contest in which Cabell Midland was never tested.
She got help from older sister Rylee who chipped in 14 points in the contest, including eight in the third quarter.
Under the basket, Jazmyn Wheeler and K.K. Potter combined for 25 points and helped the Knights toa 25-12 advantage in rebounding.
Cabell Midland began the game with an 11-2 run in the first quarter and closed out the period with a 12-point advantage.
That lead was stretched to 49-18 at halftime when Taylor Parsons connected on a 3-pointer at the buzzer to make it a 31-point lead.
The Knights’ backcourt of the Allie sisters and Sophi Aldridge combined for 20 of their team’s 22 third quarter points as Cabell Midland raced to a 71-25 advantage going into the final period of play.
“We tried in practice and in this game to instill a sense of urgency on offense and defense in them,” Adkins said. “But we came out of halftime and finished strong.”
In the fourth quarter, the Knights’ bench contributed both offensively and defensively to tally the 91-25 final quarter, shutting out Riverside in the final period.
With the loss, the Warriors dropped to 1-5 and 0-1, according to results posted on the WVSSAC web site. Riverside is scheduled to host Hurricane on Jan. 4 in its next game.
Cabell Midland won’t return home again until Jan. 14 when it hosts Morgantown. Head coach Matt Adkins said the Knights will finish 2021 with a trip to the Carolina Invitational in Charleston where it will play three games in four days.
That stretch will begin on Tuesday with a game against Indian Land High School from Fort Mill, South Carolina.
RIVERSIDE 7 11 7 0 — 25: Crowder 2-6 1-1 1-2 6, McKenzie 4-8 0-0 1-2 9, Kauff 1-1 1-1 0-0 3, Roberson 1-2 0-1 0-0 2, Stout 1-2 1-1 0-0 3, Campbell 1-3 0-1 0-0 2, Irvin 0-1 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 10-24 2-5 2-4 25.
CABELL MIDLAND 19 30 22 20 — 91: J. Allie 9-15 3-7 0-0 21, Wheeler 6-10 0-0 0-1 12, Potter 6-7 0-0 1-1 13, R. Allie 5-7 4-6 0-0 14, Sophi Aldridge 5-7 2-5 0-0 12, Dillon 1-1 0-0 1-1 3, Mayo 1-2 0-0 0-0 2, Parsons 1-2 1-1 1-1 4, Graves 2-2 0-0 0-0 4, Taylor 3-5 0-1 0-0 6. Totals 39-56 10-21 3-4 91.