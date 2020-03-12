HUNTINGTON — When the Cabell Midland girls basketball team takes the floor at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center fans could be looking at the future of girls basketball of Class AAA.
The No. 4-seed Knights (18-6) will face No. 5 University (18-7) at 11:15 a.m. Thursday in the Class AAA girls quarterfinals.
Cabell Midland missed the state tournament each of the last two years after losses to Parkersburg in the Region IV finals. This year, the Knights defeated Parkersburg South 51-38 on March 3 to capture the Region IV co-final and earn that elusive spot in the state tournament.
The Knights feature no seniors on its team and only three juniors Autumn Lewis, Bailey Watts and Bailey Rivest. Lewis, sophomores Rylee Allie and K.K. Potter, plus freshmen Jayda Allie — Rylee’s sister — and Jazmyn Wheeler, compose the starting lineup for Midland when its been healthy.
Staying healthy became a problem in late January, however, when injuries and illness combined to end a streak of 13 straight wins to begin the year.
“A lot of people tell us we’re too young but we play really well together,” said Potter, a shooting guard and power forward under head coach Matt Adkins. “I feel like me and Rylee, Autumn and junior Bailey Watts all support each other and lead each other. We help one another.”
Following a 67-50 win over its in-county rival Huntington on Jan. 22 in Ona, the Knights lost the next three games to Woodrow Wilson at home, at Parkersburg, and home against George Washington. Against the Patriots, Cabell Midland, a team that had been averaging 63.4 points per game, managed to score just 39 points in that loss.
The team rebounded to defeat St. Albans but lost each of the next two games against Kentucky opponents Russell and Boyd County, respectively.
Along the way injuries and illnesses ran their course through the Knights’ lineup.
Cabell Midland righted the ship with a 67-62 win over Spring Valley on Feb. 19 but did so without Lewis, one of its top scorers and rebounders. Although it lost to the Highlanders at the Mountain State Athletic Conference placement game at the South Charleston Rec Center, all seemed to be fine with the Knights once they got to the postseason.
A win over Hurricane and a defeat of Huntington gave Cabell Midland the section crown. The win over Parkersburg South sealed the state tournament berth.
Against University, Cabell Midland will face a senior-dominated squad that includes 5-11 guard/forward Ashten Boggs.
“There’s going to be some nerves until we get on the court,” admitted Lewis, a shooting guard and point forward. “Once we’re on the court that’s all going to fade away.”
Lewis, like Potter, said despite its lack of experience, the Knights won’t be intimidated by older teams.
The winner of the Cabell Midland and University contest will play No. 1-seed Parkersburg, which defeated No. 8 Spring Mills 72-38, on Friday at 5:30 p.m.