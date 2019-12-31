CHARLESTON, S.C. — Autumn Lewis pulled down 18 rebounds and scored nine points to help Cabell Midland (7-0) defeat Northwood Academy (12-1) in the championship game of the Battery Division of the Carolina Invitational girls basketball tournament Monday.
Jazmyn Wheeler and Jayda Alley scored 12 points each as the Knights toppled the No. 5 team in South Carolina. Amiyah Ferguson led the Chargers with 16 points.
In the semifinals, Cabell Midland used a triple-double to beat Concordia (Maryland) Prep 65-25. Wheeler scored 19 points and snagged 16 rebounds, Lewis scored 11 points and snatched 10 rebounds, and K.K. Potter backed her 10 points with 10 rebounds. Rylee Alley added nine points and 15 assists.
Hailee Ford led the Saints (10-7) with eight points.
The Knights return to action at 7 p.m. Friday at home vs. Winfield.
Championship
NORTHWOOD ACADEMY 4 13 16 9 — 40: Ferguson 16, Burch 8, Ambroise 5, Gregory 4, Manigault 4, Harris 3, Jones 2.
CABELL MIDLAND 26 9 6 11 — 52: J. Wheeler 12, Potter 10, J. Alley 12, Lewis 9, R. Alley 9.
Semifinals
CONCORDIA (Maryland) PREP 4 7 6 8 — 25: Ford 8, Bannon 5, Bailey 3, Varner 3, Smelcer 2, Lawrence 2, Litz 2.
CABELL MIDLAND 24 16 20 5 —65: Jazmyn Wheeler 19, Autumn Lewis 11, K.K. Potter 10, Rylee Alley 9, Watts 5, Vaughn 5, J. Alley 3, Wallis 3.
CHESAPEAKE 63, SYMMES VALLEY 38: Maddie Ward scored 18 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to help the Panthers (5-5) beat the Vikings (3-7) on Norm Persin Court.
Blake Anderson scored 14 points, pulled down nine rebounds and made six steals for Chesapeake, which plays at South Point at 7:30 p.m. Monday. Sammie McComas scored 10.
Rachael Hayes paced Symmes Valley with 12 points.
SYMMES VALLEY 10 11 5 12 — 38: Malone 2, Hunter 7, Sells 8, Hayes 12, Wells 2, Littlejohn 7.
CHESAPEAKE 16 13 25 9 — 63: Pauley 8, Hicks 7, Anderson 14, McComas 10, Ward 18, Duncan 6.
Boys
LOGAN 85, GEORGE WASHINGTON 82: David Early scored 39 points, grabbed 18 rebounds and issued five assists as the Wildcats (4-3) edged the Patriots in overtime in Beckley.
Jarrron Glick and Mitchell Hainer each scored 16 for Logan. Mason Pinkett led G.W. with 29 points. William Gabbert scored 21 and Alex Yoakum 14.
GEORGE WASHINGTON 17 15 18 22 10 —82: Eddy 8, Pinkett 29, Yoakum 14, Ingold 2, McCarty 3, Gabbert 21, Goetz 5.
LOGAN 18 16 23 15 14 — 85: Glick 16, Hainer 16, Early 39, Brown 8, Slack 5, Hensley 1.
MORGAN COUNTY 67, FAIRVIEW 39: Garrett Wright made all six of his shots, including four 3-pointers, and went 2 for 2 at the free throw line in scoring 20 points to lead the Cougars (4-7) to a triumph over the Eagles (3-7) in Westwood, Kentucky.
Jake Helton scored 20 for Fairview.