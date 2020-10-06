WHEELING — Cabell Midland is in third place, eight strikes off the lead, after the first round of the West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission high school golf state tournament.
The Knights shot 37-over-par 250 as a team on the 6,725-yard, par-71 Speidel Course at Oglebay Resort to enter Wednesday’s final round behind leader Wheeling Park and second-place George Washington, which carded a 34-over 247 in the Class AAA division. Woodrow Wilson is fourth at 252, followed by Parkersburg South at 261, Washington at 271, Jefferson at 275 and Buckhannon-Upshur at 286.
“I think we have a good day in us tomorrow,” Cabell Midland coach Matt Stead said. “If we play our best, we’ll have a shot.”
Cameron Jarvis led the Knights, shooting 7-over 78, to tie Mace Busch of Parkersburg South and Noah Seiverston of Wheeling Park for second. Defending champion Ryan Bilby of Brooke leads with a 6-over 77.
“Cameron played well, but even he admits he didn’t have his best stuff,” Stead said.
The start of the tournament was delayed one hour because of frost. Windy conditions hampered golfers much of the rest of the day.
Tyler Sargent backed Jarvis’ effort with an 85 for Cabell Midland and is tied for 13th. Evan Jarvis shot 87 and is tied for 19th. Siggi Olafsson shot 91 and is tied for 24th.
Stead said he feels much better after the first round than he did last year when the Knights were out of contention after 18 holes.
“We’d like to be a few shots closer, but any time you can give yourself a shot, you take it,” Stead said.
Five individuals are within two shots of the lead. Anderson Goldman of George Washington and Ethan Hardy of Washington each shot 8-over 79.
In Class AA, Shady Spring leads the field with a 45-over 258, one shot ahead of North Marion. Keyser is third at 266, followed by Roane County at 271, Herbert Hoover at 273, Robert C. Byrd at 277, Winfield at 281 and Point Pleasant at 337.
Todd Duncan of Shady Spring shot 77 to end the day as the leader, two strokes ahead of Michael Harris of North Marion. Kerri-Anne Cook of Westside is tied with Jackson Woodburn of Winfield for third at 81. Jacob Malcolm of Keyser is fifth at 82.
Cole Kiley of Wayne is 10th after shooting 86.
Winfield’s Andrew Johnson shot 90 and is tied for 15th. Teammate Brian Daily shot 110 and is tied for 34th, while the Generals’ Emily Redford is 36th after carding a 111.
Brennan Sang led Point Pleasant with a 107 to enter the final round in 33rd place. Fellow Big Blacks Joseph Milhoan (112), Keylar Morrow (118) and Isaac Craddock are 37th, 38th and 39th, respectively.
St. Marys tops the Class A standings with a 45-over 258. Williamstown is six strokes back in second. Moorefield is third at 276, Sherman fourth at 296, Pocahontas County fifth at 303, Clarksburg Notre Dame sixth at 305, Wahama seventh at 310 and Webster County eighth at 320.
Justin Doerr of Wheeling Central leads with an 8-over 79, two shots better than second-place Blake Lewis of Parkersburg Catholic. Andrew Holbrook of Tygarts Valley is third at 82. Brandon Lawson (83) and Grant Barnhart (84), both of St. Marys, are fourth and fifth, respectively.
Connor Ingles led Wahama with a 95, good for a tie for 17th. Ethan Mitchell of Wahama shot 101 to tie for 25th, while White Falcons teammates Brycen Bumgarner shot 114 to stand 36th and Ethan Gray shot 118 to sit 38th.
Chase Venes of Buffalo is tied for 21st with a 99.