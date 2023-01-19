Huntington 106-pounder Nate Volt (top) strengthens his grip on Cabell Midland’s Ale Evans in the opening matchup between their teams on Thursday night at Cabell Midland. (DAVID MALCOLM/FOR THE HERALD-DISPATCH)
ONA — Cabell Midland started to show its domination at 132 pounds and knocked off Huntington High, 45-25, in their annual Cabell County dual held Thursday night at Cabell Midland.
The Highlanders got the verdict in three of the first four matches, but the Knights won eight of the next 10 weight classes to retain possession of the Superintendent’s Trophy.
“The guys came out ready to roll,” Cabell Midland coach Louden Goodpaster said. “It’s the dual with Huntington, for crying out loud. It means a lot to the kids.”
One of Cabell Midland’s biggest wins came at 215, where Matthew Edwards defeated Max Specht, 4-2. Specht is ranked No. 5 at 190 in the latest West Virginia individual rating for Class AAA.
“Big win for me,” Edwards said. “The team needed it, I’m going to get it. I was stronger and it paid off. To beat Huntington is huge for us.”
Cabell Midland competes in a tournament this weekend in Athens, Ohio and then prepares for the WSAZ Invitational set for next weekend at Mountain Health Arena. The Highlanders are idle until the WSAZ.
Huntington’s wins came by Nate Volk at 106, Ben Barrett at 120, Garrin Arthur at 126, Joe Riggs at 150 and Matt Adkins at heavyweight. Arthur is ranked No. 1 in the state in his weight class.
For the Knights, the wins started with Zoey Salmons at 113 by default. Other winners were Matthew Bartley at 130, Seth Holt at 138, Jackson Stewart at 144, Connor Wiseman at 157, Logan Hobbs at 165, Jake Eden at 175, Nick Giompalo at 190 (default) and Edwards. Giompalo is No. 1 in his weight class.
Huntington High coach John Dempsey did see some bright spots in the setback.
“I’m very disappointed. I don’t like to lose,” Dempsey said. “We’re getting better. We moved some guys around. We’ll be a different team at the end of the year.”
Cabell Midland 45, Huntington High 25
106 — Nate Volk (HHS) p. Ale Evans (CM), 4:42.
113 — Zoey Salmons (CM) by forfeit.
120 — Ben Barrett (HHS) dec. Isaac Wiseman, 4-0.
126 — Garrin Arthur (HHS) p. David Watts (CM), 0:59.
132 — Matthew Bartley (CM) dec. James St. Clair (HHS), 3-1 OT.
138 — Seth Holt (CM) p. Drake Dunham (HHS), 1:10.
144 — Jackson Stewart (CM) p. Jeff Hood (HH), 5:22.
150 — Joe Riggs (HHS) major dec. Levi Wiseman (CM), 17-6.
157 — Connor Wiseman (CM) p. Fletcher Miller (HHS), 1:29.
165 — Logan Hobbs (CM) p. Caden Gore (HHS), 0:44.
175 — Jake Eden (CM) dec. Matt Can (HHS), 7-2.
190 — Nick Giompalo (CM) by forfeit.
215 — Matthew Edwards (CM) dec. Max Specht (HHS), 4-2.
