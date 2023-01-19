The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

ONA — Cabell Midland started to show its domination at 132 pounds and knocked off Huntington High, 45-25, in their annual Cabell County dual held Thursday night at Cabell Midland.

The Highlanders got the verdict in three of the first four matches, but the Knights won eight of the next 10 weight classes to retain possession of the Superintendent’s Trophy.

