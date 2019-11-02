ONA — Four individual and four team titles will be awarded Saturday as the West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission closes out its cross country season with the state championships at Cabell Midland’s Chris Parsons Track.
The track marks the finish line of a more than 3-mile run that begins at 10 a.m. with the Class AAA boys race and concludes with the final meet for the girls Class A/AA title at 1:45 p.m. An awards ceremony will follow the conclusion of each the Class AAA and Class A/AA meets.
Hurricane’s Wyatt Hanshaw followed a Mountain State Athletic Conference individual championship up with a win at the Class AAA, Region IV meet at Cedar Lakes. Cabell Midland’s Cooper Gibson managed to close the gap between himself and Hanshaw by 19 seconds, a good sign for the Knights’ sophomore entering into Saturday’s meet on his home course.
Hanshaw, a senior, posted a time of 16:30.9 at Region IV meet at Cedar Lakes, which was slower than the 16:06.1 he posted at Ona in the MSAC meet.
Hanshaw stated he wanted to get his time less than 16 minutes at the MSAC meet and would have to do that to beat Larry Josh Edwards of University, who posted a 15:53.6 at the Region I meet on Edwards’ home course.
Cabell Midland, the defending boys Class AAA state champion, was impressive in the MSAC meet, and having a home-course advantage could go a long way toward crowning the Knights once again.
Region I has dominated the girls state championship in Class AAA, with University long considered by even Knights’ head coach Parsons as the favorite.
Morgantown may have a say in that as it took the Region I title over University with three runners, Lea Hatcher (17:32.3), Irene Riggs (18:05.4) and Athena Young (18:12.6), taking the top spots.
Cabell Midland and Hurricane fought it out at the MSAC meet with the Knights getting the edge in a tiebreaker but both teams could fall toward the middle of the girls’ pack unless both use the familiar course to their advantage.
Carter Lipscomb of Doddridge County placed third in last season’s boys Class A/AA meet, posting a time of 16:48.47 in Ona, with the two runners in front of him, Winfield’s Aaron Withrow and Ravenswood’s Bryce Jarrell having both graduated. Significantly, the fourth- and fifth-place runners from last year also have graduated.
Lipscomb, a junior, won the Region II final with a time of 18:22.2. It wasn’t the fastest time in the regional meet, as Ethan Kincell of Fairmont Senior posted a 16:11.00, but Lipscomb’s 2018 time at Ona was 17:24.9, good for a 24th-place finish.
Winfield will be looking for redemption Saturday after it fell in the state championship last year to Fairmont Senior by one point. The Generals, led by Region IV champion Matthew Scheneberg, will be strong.
Ella Hesson, the defending girls Class A/AA individual champion, returns to Ona for her junior year where she won the state championship easily over Julia Muller of Bridgeport, who has graduated. Hesson captured the Region IV title for Williamstown and figures to repeat this season and lead Williamstown to a team state title in the process.
The National Weather Service is calling for sunny skies Saturday but chilly temperatures below 60 degrees. Rain during the midweek means the hilly portion of the course could be muddy, especially for the Class A/AA girls, who run the event last.
Parsons was not worried about potentially poor course conditions.
“We’ve hosted this event since 2006 and we’ve made a lot of improvements over the years, such as putting in French drains and added gravel in certain areas,” Parsons said. “I think the course might be soft in some places, but it’ll be fine.”