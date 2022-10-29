ONA — Cabell Midland High School kicker Olivia Charles keeps her eyes on the football even while looking over her shoulder.
The senior said she has received anonymous threats of death and rape from supporters of some opposing teams.
“Yeah,” Charles said, pausing and lowering her head after being asked if she receives flak from other teams because she’s a girl in an overwhelmingly boys sport. “Someone from (another school) made an account, a fake account, and would (direct message) me threats talking about how I shouldn’t go anywhere alone when I get there and stuff. It’s horrendous. It’s bad. What human being comes up with that and thinks it’s a good idea?”
Coaches from Huntington High and Spring Valley, Cabell Midland’s two main rivals, condemned the threats.
“We definitely have zero tolerance for that, and everyone I know from Spring Valley is rooting for Olivia and thinks she’s awesome,” Spring Valley athletic director and former assistant football coach Tim George said. “It’s terrible she even has to deal with things like that. I’m a huge fan of everything about her. I know a lot of our fans have posted things on social media to support her.”
Huntington High football coach Billy Seals said he was shocked to hear of the threats, which angered him. Seals praised Charles for starring in football and soccer.
“I hate to hear that,” Seals said “That’s one problem with social media — everybody can hide behind a screen name and be a keyboard cowboy. She’s part of the program like everyone else, and we’re here to protect kids, boys or girls. She shouldn’t have to deal with things like that.”
Charles broke a national high school scoring record this season, surpassing the mark of 117 career points set by Olivia Brawley, of Greenwood, California, in 2020. The joy of achieving that statistic, though, was clouded by the threats. Charles, a senior who expects to play major-college soccer, said she can’t fathom how anyone can think in such a disgusting manner.
“Some people have said some stuff that you think, ‘How could any human being come up with that?’” she said. “People are just speaking out of hate. I just remind myself it’s not a me problem, it’s a them problem. I pray for them. I pray for whatever is making them so mad. I just hope some of them never, ever get married.”
Charles said she expected comments from opposing players trying to intimidate her. The specific threats from anonymous people off the field, though, shook her.
“When I first heard some stuff, I really got upset about it,” Charles said. “I got to where I know it’s not my shortcoming, it’s theirs. They’re not really understanding. I just pray that their mindset gets changed.”
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
