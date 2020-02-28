HUNTINGTON — Over the last several years, scheduling within West Virginia has become increasingly harder for powerful teams within the Mountain State.
To alleviate a scheduling gap, two Class AAA powerhouses have agreed to meet on the gridiron in 2020.
Cabell Midland athletic director Chris Parsons confirmed on Thursday morning that the Knights have agreed to a one-year contract to play four-time defending Class AAA champion Martinsburg at 7 p.m. on Oct. 31 in Ona.
“We needed a game for this year and it worked out for both sides,” Parsons said.
Both teams, who met in the Class AAA Championship game in 2019, had a gap on their schedule with just nine games for the 2020 season.
Scheduling a team that is six hours away isn’t exactly ideal for either program, but opportunities for either to get quality competition has become fleeting with teams shying away from playing those that pose the threat of a loss. That scheduling impact was magnified with both teams having an open slot in the last week of October, which is just before the playoffs get started.
Talks of the potential for a matchup made their way to social media in the last week, and Parsons confirmed that he received the contract back from Martinsburg for the Saturday night contest.l
“It’s hard for Cabell Midland, Spring Valley and others to schedule, and it’s doubly-hard for Martinsburg because no one wants to play,” Parsons said. “I talked to coach (Luke) Salmons and he agreed to it. We’re excited for the opportunity.”
Parsons added that the Saturday night game allows for Martinsburg’s lengthy travel for the game while also making it a featured game around the state for that night.
Locally, Marshall football is on the road at Florida International on that weekend and West Virginia’s football program is in a bye week, meaning that it is likely the marquee football game in the state for that weekend.
“By playing on Saturday, it allows those in this area who wouldn’t normally see Martinsburg the opportunity to do so,” Parsons said.
The contract is a bit of a coup for Parsons and Cabell Midland on that day, as well, with many of the state’s eyes in sports descending on Ona.
In addition to the football game that night, Cabell Midland will serve as host to the 2020 West Virginia State Cross Country Championships that night, as well.
That means there will be plenty of visitors from around the high school sports scene within the state setting their travel plans for the Tri-State on that evening.
“It’s a lot to take on because we’ll be tearing down the cross country meet immediately after to get ready for the football game, but we’re able to do it,” Parsons said. “It should be a heck of a game and there will be a lot of interest from everyone around the state.”
Martinsburg is the four-time defending Class AAA state champion in football and has won 56 straight games, heading into the 2020 season.
The Bulldogs topped the Knights, 49-21, in the 2019 Class AAA Championship at Wheeling Island Stadium.