ONA — Cabell Midland’s 2019 football team compiled a 13-1 record and a berth in the Class AAA state championship game behind an offense that ground up yardage behind a deep roster of running backs and a talented offensive line.
On Tuesday, one of the offensive linemen responsible for helping that running game accepted a preferred walk-on offer from West Virginia University.
Jackson Oxley signed his offer in the school’s media center flanked by his parents and Knights head coach Luke Salmons.
The ceremony completed what Oxley said was a flurry of recruiting that had picked up momentum in the last two weeks.
“I got an offer from Morehead and West Virginia Wesleyan,” Oxley said. “Alderson-Broaddus and (West Virginia) State came in after that.”
Then came a visit to the University of Cincinnati, where he received a preferred walk-on and a similar offer then came from Furman, Oxley said.
Finally West Virginia came into the mix.
“I’ll probably redshirt my first year and then I’ll see where I am after my first year,” Oxley said.
Oxley, who is 6-foot-3 and 260 pounds, said he’s looking forward to getting into the weight room and continuing his workouts until he leaves for Morgantown in June.
Once there, Oxley said he would major in business.
“He’s a first-team all-state player,” Salmons said. “He’s worked his butt off since he got here as a freshman. He’s probably gained 100 pounds since his freshman year.
“I’m excited to watch him, and he’ll continue to get better.”
Cabell Midland quarterback J.J. Roberts was among the students who attended the signing ceremony and express appreciation for what Oxley and the offensive line did for him.
“I’m so happy for him,” said Roberts, a Wake Forest recruit. “I had so many huge holes to run through. He is great.”