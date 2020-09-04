ONA — Cabell Midland coach Luke Salmons hopes that his team is again booking a trip to Wheeling at the end of the 2020 season.
If the Knights are to get there, they will be traveling by ground.
Salmons boasts of a deep backfield full of experience, led by senior fullback Jakob Caudill, who was nearly a 2,000-yard rusher and one of the team’s best blockers.
Caudill finished the season at 1,924 yards and 15 touchdowns, and is again expected to be a force for the Knights in 2020.
“Fullback is very vital in everything we do and he was really good last year,” Salmons said. “He was one of the ones who played every game. When we were injury-prone, he was always there and still trucking along.”
Caudill is one major cog of an option attack that gave the opposition fits in 2019.
If there was one difficulty in 2019, it was an injury bug that hindered several quarterbacks and running backs in the system.
However, the 2019 injuries produced experience for younger players, meaning now the Knights are seven to eight players deep in the backfield without missing a beat.
One aspect that was never settled last season was quarterback with Chandler Schmidt lining up there before an ankle injury ended his campaign. J.J. Roberts — now at Wake Forest — took over and aided the team’s march to Wheeling.
Now, Schmidt joins Jaylyn Johnson and Isaiah Vaughn — each of whom also missed double-digit games in 2019 — as players that will see the field as major contributors to the rushing attack.
It is likely that Johnson, Schmidt and Lawrence County (Ky.) transfer Baden Gillispie each get looks at quarterback, but the other will still be heavily involved, along with Vaughn, who provided a burst as well. Jackson Fetty could also be in the mix.
“Last season, we played four quarterbacks and seven different running backs, but the kids never flinched,” Salmons said. “Now, looking ahead to this year, it’s helped us tremendously because we have a ton of kids who can move the football.”
Up front, the scenario for the Knights is similar to the one prior to the 2019 season — a year in which they returned just one starter to the offensive line, but then produced the state’s most potent rushing attack.
This year, the Knights again have one starter back up front — that being Nemo Roberts, who is a two-way standout for Cabell Midland.
“We have one back, but we had one back last year, too,” Salmons said. “We’ve got kids who are tough and physical and understand the system. We’re not real, real big, but that’s fine. Nemo is back and he’s a year older as a junior, which helps.”
Last year’s success also helped boost numbers for Cabell Midland’s program, which has more than 90 kids out this season.
That especially aids Salmons on the defensive side because with such a heavy rotation offensively, kids stay fresh while rolling in defensively as well.
There will be up to 10 players that are in rotation along the defensive front, led by Roberts. Salmons said that, especially at the linebacker spots, he feels comfortable running four and five players deep at the inside and outside linebacker spots, which is critical in the stretch of games.
Fetty, Schmidt, Palmer Riggio and Perry Blake are among the names who will be critical pieces on the Cabell Midland defense.
Schmidt may also move back to safety at times.
“When you’ve got plenty of kids, you can move them around, based on who you’re playing,” Salmons said. “We’ve got five or six guys that we know can play.”
While this has been a strange year of preparation and one that isn’t starting out as Salmons anticipated with the Week 1 matchup at Riverside falling through due to COVID-related concerns, Salmons said no matter how many games his team gets in, they’ll be ready to go come postseason time.
“I just feel confident in our kids and our program because of how we handled everything,” Salmons said. “When we came back in June, everyone was ready. The culture is really good. The kids love being there and they look forward to games. We just can’t wait to play.”