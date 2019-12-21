ONA — With two victories already under its belt, Cabell Midland looked stay perfect hosting Grace Christian in a boys basketball game at the Castle on Friday.
The Knights remained undefeated with a 72-54 win over the Soldiers with first-year coach J.J. Martin using all 13 players on his roster.
Cabell Midland (3-0) was led by Chandler Schmidt’s 21 points, but it was Martin’s full-court pressure defense that shined for the Knights.
“I told them coming into (the game) that if we could push the lead a little bit we could play five-on-five,” Martin said.
Martin started Schmidt, Corey Sweeney, Chandler’s younger brother Dominic, K.K. Seibert and Sean Marcum, but after the Knights got out to a 14-5 first-quarter lead, he subbed in J.J. Roberts, Palmer Riggio, Kyle Frost, Alex McCarty and Jackson Oxley.
“These past couple of games, we’ve played seven guys, but I think we may have eight or nine guys that can help us out once we get going,” Martin said.
Before the season started, Martin said the Knights would deploy a full-court game this season, and getting four football players into basketball shape took a top priority.
In the team’s first game, a 70-66 win over Russell, and then in 70-58 win over Huntington High, in which the Knights trailed in the third quarter, Martin couldn’t use his full-court defense. But Friday night he was able to deploy that defense with his team holding a 30-18 halftime lead against Grace Christian.
“We really couldn’t play man-to-man against Huntington High, so we couldn’t press full-court like we wanted to do,” Martin said. “That’s for the most part why we were doing that today. We weren’t pressing. We were just playing full-court man-to-man.”
Martin wanted to run that defense at least once before Cabell Midland’s next game, on Monday against St. Albans, but held off saying he would use it against the talented Red Dragons.
For its part, Grace Christian (0-5) managed to keep the game close with sharp outside shooting from Eli Foster, who finished with 25 points to lead all scorers. Foster did all of his damage after the first quarter, in which he did not score.
Foster connected on one 3-pointer in the first half, one in the third quarter and then went 4 for 4 from the behind the arc in the final period.
GRACE CHRISTIAN 5 13 12 24 — 54: Hoffman 10, Musser 4, R. Tanner 11, Workman 2, Foster 25, L. Tanner 2.
CABELL MIDLAND 14 16 22 20 — 72: C. Schmidt 21, D. Schmidt 5, Siebert 6, Riggio 7, Marcum 9, Sweeney 5, Roberts 10, Oxley 2, Parker 2, Frost 5.