ONA — Emilie Charles has conquered the state, and now is on to the nation.
Two-time West Virginia high school girls soccer player of the year, Charles is a finalist for the Wendy’s High School Heisman, a scholarship awarded to one male and one female student-athlete from all prep sports in the United States.
“I was really surprised,” said Charles, a Cabell Midland senior. “It’s an amazing feeling. I didn’t think I’d get that far at all.”
Charles is one of 12 finalist. The others include:
Logan Alvarez, a football player from Miami; Devon Davey, a track and field athlete from Elkhorn, Wisconsin; Euler De Leon, a football player from Navarro, Texas; Megan Foster, a track athlete from Waverly, Kansas;
Melik Frost, a football player from Bluffton, South Carolina; Caitlin George, a volleyball player from Phoenix, New York; Erin Henze, a softball player from Lanark, Illinois; Jacqueline Maze, a track athlete from Tulare, California;
Joseph McCoy, a football player from Manchester, Vermont; Victoria Orcutt, a swimmer from Fort Walton Beach, Florida; and Carl Richardson, a football player from Salinas, California.
Winners will be announced Dec. 4.
“They’re all amazing athletes,” Charles said. “I looked at them and they’re from big states, but I feel like I’m equivalent. It’s a pretty fair playing field, so it could go to anybody really.”
Knights coach Andy Wilson said he won’t be surprised if Charles wins the Heisman.
“Pretty impressive,” Wilson said of Charles nomination. “Everybody knows she a really good player. Everybody can see that she’s fast. What they don’t see, though, is how much she puts in, how hard she works. She’s one of the harder-working, if not the hardest-working, players on the team.”
Charles was familiar with the process because her cousin Cody Estep, a football player from Pikeville, Kentucky, was a state winner in 2014. Charles said her family urged her to apply. She won the state award and was selected a national finalist.
Charles’ credentials are impressive. her 167 goals are a state record. Gatorade selected her the national runner-up and state winner as the player of the year. A high school All-American, Charles also carries high academic honors, is active in her church and frequently participates in mission trip activities.
College recruiters have noticed. Charles owns dozens of scholarship offers from the likes of Marshall, Harvard, Purdue, Vanderbilt, Kentucky and, most recently, West Virginia.
“I was kind of shocked by it at first,” Charles said of the offer from WVU, a frequent top 25 team. “It made my college decision a lot more complicated because that’s just an amazing program. I love WVU. I love the coach. She’s a sweetheart and has always been nice to me. To have an opportunity to play at that level is an amazing feeling.”
Charles’ college choice will involve more than just soccer. She desires to be a doctor and each college’s medical school will weigh in her decision. Charles said Marshall remains firmly in the mix thanks to its soccer program and its Bachelor of Science Doctor of Medicine program.
“I kept some closer schools in mind — Marshall, WVU, Kentucky — so I have a broad range of options,” Charles said. “Marshall’s BSMD program really interests me because I want to go into medicine.”
Charles said she’s not close to making a decision. Signing day is May 1, so she has some time, although some schools have asked for her to decide sooner so they can move on to other players if she spurns them.
“A little bit, but it’s not as narrow as I would like it to be or my family would like it to be,” Charles said of whittling the field.
The recruiting process can be trying and Charles said it has worn on her, although she appreciates every school that has shown interest and offered her a scholarship. Charles said free time is at a premium for her.
“I’m taking all (advanced placement) classes,” Charles said. I have a lot of homework, a lot of studying. I work out. Even though it’s the off season before travel ball, I still want to keep in shape. College applications, scholarship applications and such is a lot of work.”
In December, Charles plans to get away from it all for a few days, going skiing with her family.
“I love skiing,” Charles said. “My mom taught me to ski and I’m really excited for that. I’ve skied since I was little. It’s my winter activity.”
It’s also the only aspect of Charles life headed downhill.