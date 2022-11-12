The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

20220512 class AAA softball 06.jpg
Cabell Midland’s K.K. Wallis steps up to bat as the Knights take on Lincoln County in the Class AAA, Region IV, Section 1 softball championship on May 11, 2022, at Lincoln County High School.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

ONA — Marshall University football indirectly assisted Eastern Kentucky University softball in landing one of West Virginia’s premier players.

Cabell Midland center fielder Kaitlyn Wallis signed with the Colonels on Thursday. During her visit to EKU, Wallis said she spent considerable time with utility player Maggie Pertee, daughter of former Thundering Herd defensive back Eugene Pertee.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

