ONA — Marshall University football indirectly assisted Eastern Kentucky University softball in landing one of West Virginia’s premier players.
Cabell Midland center fielder Kaitlyn Wallis signed with the Colonels on Thursday. During her visit to EKU, Wallis said she spent considerable time with utility player Maggie Pertee, daughter of former Thundering Herd defensive back Eugene Pertee.
"That allowed me to be more comfortable," Wallis said. "Getting the chance to see the campus and experience a day at the school is what sold me because I loved the process."
Wallis considered Marshall, the University of Charleston and Shawnee State, but wanted to be a bit further from home, so she also looked at Coastal Carolina and Ohio. Eastern Kentucky, though, emerged early as the favorite.
Wallis, who said she will major in sports and exercise science, is strong with the bat, having hit .435, reached base at a .500 clip and slugged .913 with six home runs in six fall travel ball tournaments. Last season with the Knights, she hit .424 with 21 runs batted in, a .495 on-base percentage and slugged .510. A speedster and former middle school track champion, Wallis is stellar with the glove and is known for covering a great amount of territory from gap to gap.
Wallis says she loves traveling, experiencing other cultures and enjoying sunsets and star gazing.
"One thing I feel sets me apart from others is the appreciation for life, which not all of us do in today's world," Wallis said. "For example, growing up my dad would always play older songs that I hated, but as I get older I'm starting to appreciate them more. Not only songs, but spending each day with a positive outlook is something I feel is so important to a successful life."
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
