ONA — From Lake Erie to the Virginia border, Luke Salmons has sought an opponent without success.
The Cabell Midland High School football coach said he is frustrated his team has just nine games, rather than the usual 10, scheduled this season.
“We’d like to play 10,” Salmons said. “We like to give the kids every chance to play that we can. It just hasn’t worked out.”
The Knights have open dates on Sept. 2-3 and Oct. 28-29. With the beginning of the season just two weeks away, the likelihood a foe will be found for either of those slots is slim.
“We’ve looked all over,” Salmons said. “In state, out of state. We’ve tried, but haven’t been able to find anyone.”
West Virginia features just 27 schools in the Class AAA division. Some schools had dates that matched up. Many, though, were significantly smaller than 1,857-student Cabell Midland. Others, particularly out of state, were cost prohibitive. Salmons said high gas prices and other costs make traveling long distances a losing proposition.
The Knights feature an already interesting schedule, opening with three consecutive road games — Aug. 25 at George Washington, Sept. 9 at Capital and Sept. 16 at South Charleston. Cabell Midland is home the rest of the season, beginning Sept. 23 vs. Parkersburg and following with Sept. 30 vs. Oak Hill (West Virginia), Oct. 7 vs. Spring Valley, Oct. 14 vs. Hurricane, Oct. 21 vs. Huntington High and Nov. 4 vs. Riverside.
River Valley also has a nine-game schedule because Federal Hocking canceled its season because of a low number of players. The Raiders’ open date doesn’t match up with Cabell Midland’s.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
