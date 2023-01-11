The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Tri-State sports roundup

ONA – After only three players scored for Cabell Midland’s girls basketball team in its loss to Ashland on Jan. 5, coach Randy Templeton said he needed more players to be involved in his team’s offense.

That focus took on additional importance on Wednesday in the Knights’ 45-36 win over visiting South Charleston at The Castle where the team was missing one its top scorers in Sophi Aldridge and center Jazmyn Wheeler missed much of the first half with two personal fouls.

