ONA – After only three players scored for Cabell Midland’s girls basketball team in its loss to Ashland on Jan. 5, coach Randy Templeton said he needed more players to be involved in his team’s offense.
That focus took on additional importance on Wednesday in the Knights’ 45-36 win over visiting South Charleston at The Castle where the team was missing one its top scorers in Sophi Aldridge and center Jazmyn Wheeler missed much of the first half with two personal fouls.
Seven players scored for Cabell Midland in earning the team another victory in the Mountain State Athletic Conference. The Class AAAA Associated Press No. 2-ranked Knights are now 9-2 overall and 3-0 in the MSAC.
Senior Jayda Allie led the team with 10 points, the only player to reach double figures for Templeton. Wheeler drew her second foul at 1:27 of the first quarter but returned with 1:08 to go in the first half, then stayed out of foul trouble the rest of the way to finish with nine points.
Cabell Midland though struggled with South Charleston (6-7, 1-3 MSAC), trailing after the first quarter and having to hold off a Black Eagles rally in the fourth period.
Natalie Smith had a game-high 19 points, with 11 of those coming during the first quarter when South Charleston took a 14-10 lead.
Wheeler and Smith battled under the basket throughout the game with coach Karley Walker’s center 4 of 6 on foul shots in the opening period and going 3 for 3 from the field.
In the second half, Cabell Midland adjusted defensively to deny Smith the ball.
“(Cabell Midland) upped the ball pressure a lot and then we got a little bit tired toward the end of the game so we weren’t necessarily getting her all the way inside like we should have been,” Walker said. “That was really the biggest difference.”
Walker said when Wheeler went to the bench in foul trouble, her team missed an opportunity to build on its first quarter lead.
Instead, Cabell Midland outscored South Charleston 15-7 during the second quarter with Smith getting two points.
The Knights got a 3-pointer to open the quarter from Katelyn Cremeans off the bench to cut the Black Eagles’ lead to 14-13. Jordyn Taylor and Josie Davis each scored to open an 8-0 lead to start the second for Midland.
Smith and Kyra Brown added layups for the Black Eagles that proved to be the only other field goal her team got during the period. Brown finished the game with 11 points.
Desiree Thomas and Smith connected on a pair of layups to start the fourth period as South Charleston cut its deficit to 37-32 with 6:18 to play.
The Knights’ defense proved too much as it limited the Black Eagles to two more field goals the rest of the way.
“We went to four guards and one post, and we matched up much better with them,” Templeton said. “We started matching up with their guards where they couldn’t make their drives and couldn’t the ball into (Smith).”
The matchup was the second of the year between the two teams. Cabell Midland defeated the Black Eagles in South Charleston on Nov. 29 to open its season, but that game did not count in the MSAC standings.
SOUTH CHARLESTON 14 7 7 8 – 36: Thomas 1-4 0-1 0-0 2, Brown 3-13 1-4 4-6 11, Smith 7-11 1-2 4-6 19, Toombs 1-3 0-1 2-2 4, Bulger 0-1 0-1 0-0 0, Davis-Priest 0-2 0-0 0-0 0. Team 12-34 2-9 10-14 36.
