Cabell Midland golfer Cameron Jarvis is the individual leader after one round of the West Virginia high school golf tournament on the Jones Course at Oglebay Resort in Wheeling.
The Knights, led by Jarvis' 7-over par, 78, were eight strokes back after nine holes, but closed to within five shots of leader George Washington, which shot 30-over, 243. Cabell Midland is tied with Woodrow Wilson at 248.
"Cameron cramped up on both of his legs and struggled to walk on the second nine," Knights coach Matt Stead said. "He gutted it out. He was playing fairly well when he cramped up. He went even on his last four holes and saved himself."
John Marshall is fourth, six strokes off the pace at 249. Defending champion Wheeling Park is 11 back and Hurricane 14 back. Washington is 35 strokes behind and Jefferson is 38 back.
Jarvis leads Zan Hill of Woodrow Wilson, Jack Hayes of Oak Hill and Austin Willard of GW by one stroke. The Knights' Jack Michael and Hurricane's Vincent Nash and Tanner Sutphin are tied for 10th at 83. Cabell Midland's Siggi Olafsson is tied for 16th with an 87 and Taylor Sargent is tied for 18th with an 88.
Stead said his team played its worst round of the year and he figured the Knights would be 10 to 15 strokes out of the lead. He said he was surprised that the gap between first and second is just five shots.
"I was really disappointed knowing we could play a lot better," Stead said. "Weather-wise conditions weren't super hard. It was warmer than usual. We have a shot. That's where we are."
Stead said he expects the Knights to make a charge on Wednesday.
"I'm fairly confident we'll come out tomorrow and at minimum play better," Stead said. "We don't have to play the best rounds of our lives. If we just play well things will take care of themselves."
Winfield leads the Class AA field at 39 over, six shots ahead of Herbert Hoover. At 53 over, 252 Shady Spring is third, followed by Keyser at 54 over, North Marion at 61 over, Roane County at 76 over, Philip Barbour at 89 over and Point Pleasant at 95 over.
Tanner Vest of Shady Spring is the individual leader, with a 79, one stroke better than Bryson Beaver of Herbert Hoover and Noah Broadwater of Keyser. Winfield's Stephen McDavid is fourth, with an 81. McDavid's teammate Jackson Woodburn is tied for seventh with an 86, Christian Dagostine is tied for 10th with an 86, and Andrew Johnson is tied for 13th with an 89.
St. Marys, trying for its third consecutive Class A title, leads that division at 38 over, 251, five strokes up on Wheeling Central. Moorefield is third, 52 back. Pocahontas County is fourth, 70 strokes off the pace. Gilmer County at 73 back, Clarksburg Notre Dame at 74 behind, Summers County at 79 back and Calhoun County at 87 back round out the field.
St. Mary's Brandon Lawhon tops the leaderboard with an 80. Justin Doerr and teammate Ryan Costanzo of Wheeling Central are second, each with an 82.
The tournament, which was delayed 30 minutes because of fog on Tuesday, concludes with 18 holes on Wednesday.