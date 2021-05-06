CHARLESTON – In a game where both teams were trying to make the most of their chances, Martinsburg simply had more opportunities to do so than Cabell Midland.
Martinsburg attacked the offensive glass while also winning the turnover battle to hold of Cabell Midland in a 57-52 win over the Knights in the Class AAAA quarterfinals at Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center on Thursday morning.
“Overall, I’m really proud of our guys with the way they competed today,” Cabell Midland coach J.J. Martin said. “I know we had to fix a few things and we probably would’ve come out – the result would’ve been different – but that’s basketball.”
With the win, Martinsburg (15-1) advances to take on George Washington in Friday’s 9 p.m. semifinal. The Patriots advanced with a win over Jefferson on Thursday.
Martinsburg used a big first-half run to take the lead and led by as many as 11 points following a basket with 2:52 left from Doryn Smith, who led Martinsburg with 16 points and nine rebounds.
Cabell Midland (12-5) did not go quietly, however, using a 9-0 run to cut its deficit to 54-52 with 45 seconds left.
That’s where Martinsburg sealed the game, though.
On a sideline in-bounds play with just 24 seconds left, the Bulldogs were able to get center Tre Segar isolated on Cabell Midland’s K.K. Siebert, who had four fouls.
Siebert had no choice but to front him and Staubs made a precision pass over Siebert’s outstretched arms that Segar finished for a layup that pushed the advantage back to two possessions and essentially ended the comeback attempt.
“You just take what they give you and produce when you’re supposed to,” Martinsburg coach Dave Rogers said.
Despite the loss, Martin said he was proud of his team’s effort to claw back in and have a chance to win late.
“When we went down there late in the game by 10, I told them a lot of teams would’ve folded up against a Martinsburg,” Martin said. “We didn’t do that. They kept getting after it and made it a one or two-possession game.”
Much of Cabell Midland’s 9-0 run to get back into the game was predicated on Martinsburg turnovers – a stark contrast to the earlier portions of the game in which the Bulldogs built their lead.
Heading into the final stretch, Martinsburg owned two areas of the contest – offensive rebounding and points off turnovers, which pushed them to the lead.
“For me, it was the rebounding and the turnovers,” Martin said. “Early in the first half, we had some turnovers that we shouldn’t have had. We let their pressure bother us.”
Martinsburg ended the game with 19 offensive rebounds, which turned into 19 second-chance points, compared to just nine for Cabell Midland.
Rogers said rebounding was a focal point coming into the game for his team. His team responded in kind with four players having at least five rebounds in the contest.
“We had four or five guys rebounding, so we rebound as a team,” Rogers said. “We’re just not real big.”
The team effort on the glass was a major contrast to Cabell Midland who had Siebert and Chandler Schmidt account for 26 of its 33 rebounds.
Schmidt finished with 19 points and nine rebounds in the loss while Siebert had 13 points and 17 rebounds before fouling out late.
Cabell Midland grabbed a 15-12 lead after one quarter, but turnovers in the second quarter proved to be the Knights’ undoing as Martinsburg turned miscues into points during a 13-3 run, which gave them the lead for good.
CABELL MIDLAND 15 10 10 17 – 52: Siebert 13, D. Schmidt 9, Riggio 5, C. Schmidt 19, Frost 6
MARTINSBURG 12 17 13 15 – 57: Segar 8, D. Smith 16, Staubs 8, A. Smith 5, Fowler 7, Dowe 7, Ngassa 2, Blackwood 2, Sutherland 2