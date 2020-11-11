ONA — Marshall University led NCAA Division I softball in home runs last season, and the Thundering Herd added a player Wednesday capable of helping it stay at or near the top of that category.
Cabell Midland High School first baseman Rielly Lucas signed with Marshall. The power-hitting senior was a first-team Class AAA all-state selection as a sophomore and a second-teamer as a freshman.
In 2019, the last season high schools played, Lucas smashed 10 home runs in 86 at-bats. She had 46 hits, with 43 runs batted in, 11 doubles, three triples and a .535 batting average. She walked 28 times and struck out seven in posting a .641 on base percentage and 1.081 slugging percentage. Lucas stole six bases in seven attempts. She posted an .895 fielding percentage, with four errors in 33 games.
Lucas helped the Knights to a 22-11 record, 17-7 in Mountain State Athletic Conference play.
Lucas committed to Marshall on Oct. 19, 2019.
“I always told myself I’d go away to school,” Lucas said. “I never thought I’d stay here.”
Lucas, though, was impressed with the Thundering Herd’s facilities, coaching staff and players, as well as the university’s academic opportunities. She said head coach Megan Smith Lyon and assistants Corey Lyon and Maddie Holub were the difference in her choosing the Herd over offers from several other major college programs.
“My relationship with the coaches was the main factor in me committing,” Lucas said.
WEBB TO WEST LIBERTY: South Point boys basketball standout Austin Webb signed with West Liberty College. Webb, a 6-foot-3, 175-pound guard, chose the Hilltoppers over several other NCAA Division II scholarship offers, as well as some Division I walk-on opportunities.
PAYNTER TO TENNESSEE TECH: Boyd County girls basketball all-stater Harley Paynter signed with Tennessee Tech. Paynter averaged 22 points and 7.9 rebounds per game last season. She made 38 percent of her 3-point shots.
PENCE SIGNS WITH GLENVILLE: Raceland boys basketball star Kirk Pence signed with Glenville State College on Wednesday. Pence averaged 20 points per game last season and is a 1,000-point career scorer. The 6-foot-3 guard sports a 4.0 grade point average.