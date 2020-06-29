HUNTINGTON -- Basketball and pasta are an alluring combination for Cabell Midland girls basketball player Hazley Matthews.
Matthews, a sophomore with the Knights, is a part of a Team USA basketball team that is scheduled to play next year in Italy. The 5-foot-8 guard said she had the option of four countries.
"I chose Italy because I like Italian food," Matthews said, with a laugh.
A mid-season transfer from Grace Christian, Matthews was scheduled to go this summer, but the COVID-19 pandemic quashed those plans. Matthews said she is grateful for the opportunity to play abroad."
"I went to a Blue Star Camp with a bunch of recruiting services there," Matthews said. "365 Sports wanted me to play for Team USA. I'm looking forward to that."
Matthews already is drawing recruiting interest from colleges. She said she also is thankful for that.
"I'm super excited to see what will happen," Matthews said. "It's a true blessing. I've talked to a lot of coaches. I hope to get some more film this summer. Do some more workouts and get some more offers."
The pandemic has made working out a challenge, but Matthews has found a way. She practices with Grace Christian baseball star Elijah Spurlock and the Cabell Midland team now is able to do limited drills.
The coaches are welcoming and great," Matthews said. "The kids are great, too. I love coach (Matt) Adkins. He's a great man."
Matthews credited trainers Chris Lovely and Eric Bailey for helping her develop as a player. She also said her mom, Elizabeth, and dad, Gary, have been supportive. The ultimate credit, however, goes to a higher power.
"Obviously, God has given me the ability, and to glorify him with my talent is a great feeling," Matthews said.
CONDOLENCES: Prayers are requested for the family and friends of Roger Gray.
The longtime WNXT reporter died last week after four decades of covering sports in the Portsmouth, Ohio, area.
Gray, 76, was married to Linda Hinze Gray for 55 years. In his obituary was the line, “broadcasting more live sporting events than anyone in the history of Portsmouth radio” and having “spent more consecutive years at one station than anyone else.”
Gray also coached softball, girls basketball and volleyball at Portsmouth Notre Dame, as well as softball at Portsmouth High.
RECRUITING ROUNDUP: South Point basketball star Austin Webb picked up an offer from Fairmont State. Ironton linebacker Cameron Deere received a scholarship offer from Clarion University. Southern Mississippi offered Spring Valley offensive lineman Bryce Biggs.
Huntington High baseball standout Evan Juniper signed with Kentucky Christian University. Boyd County girls basketball star Harley Paynter picked up offers from Evansville and Charleston Southern. Huntington St. Joe girls basketball standout Hannah Roberts visited Marietta College.
Prestonsburg basketball player Adam Slone signed with Alice Lloyd College. Ripley basketball player Ty Johnson committed to WVU Tech. Huntington Prep basketball standout Maki Johnson earned offers from Auburn, Maryland and Virginia Tech.
Wheelersburg linebacker Gage Adkins was offered by Mayville State. Poca football player Toby Payne received an offer from Rutgers.
NOTES, QUOTES, ANECDOTES: Former Poca High School basketball standout Luke Frampton said he intends to transfer from Davidson College for personal reasons. Frampton averaged 9.8 points per game last season as a sophomore.
Fairland High School golfer Clayton Thomas made the final cut for the West Virginia Open and tied for 41st.
Former Lawrence County and University of Kentucky pitcher Chandler Shepherd made the Baltimore Orioles 60-man roster. Former Wheeling Park and WVU pitcher Michael Grove made the Los Angeles Dodgers 60-man roster. Former Nitro hurler Levi Kelly made the Arizona Diamondbacks 60-man roster.