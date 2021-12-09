That's Hanley Riner's edited view on an old saying. Riner, a two-time Class AAA state tennis singles champion from Cabell Midland High School, signed with Bellarmine University on Thursday. Riner chose the Knights after receiving positive reports on the program from former teammate Channing Varnum and ex-Huntington High star Ava Ratcliff. Varnum is a junior at Bellarmine. Ratcliff just finished her college career there.
"I really just love the atmosphere, and the location's nice," Riner said of why she chose the Louisville, Kentucky, university. "I can be away from home, but it's close enough I can come back. It's a really pretty campus."
Riner drew offers and interest from more than 20 other programs, including St. Thomas (Florida), Palm Beach Atlantic, Belmont Abbey and Lincoln Memorial. She finished her high school/USTA career with a combined singes/doubles record of 104-4.
"Channing goes there, and that makes me more comfortable that I know at least one person on campus," said Riner, who said she plans to major in biology.
Riner also was an all-state soccer player for the Knights' state tournament team. She said she'll miss soccer, but is fully focused on tennis.
"There are a lot of good players on the team," Riner said. "I'm excited."
Angie Riner, Cabell Midland's coach and Hanley's stepmother, said Bellarmine has recruited a great player and person.
"Hanley has worked so hard to be the player she is today," Angie Riner said. "We spent so many weekends traveling around the country participating in high-level tennis tournaments. I've had the opportunity to watch her grow into the tremendous athlete she is today. She has spent countless hours perfecting her game in clinics and private lessons."
Riner, who has a 3.43 grade point average, also schedules lessons with teammates, helping them improve.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
