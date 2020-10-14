ONA -- J.J. Roberts said he considers it an honor to be mentioned in the same breath as Spike Underwood.
Roberts, a former Cabell Midland High School football star now playing defensive back at Wake Forest University, is the 2019 winner of the Forest "Spike" Underwood Award as the premier football player in Cabell County. The award was announced Tuesday night.
"I'm blessed and honored to receive this award," said Roberts, a first team all-stater by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association and all Tri-State selection by The Herald-Dispatch.
Roberts was the West Virginia Gatorade player of the year last season after leading Cabell Midland to a 13-1 record and a spot in the Class AAA state championship game. As a quarterback, Roberts lead an offense that averaged more than 400 rushing yards per game. He ran for 1,426 yards and 23 touchdowns, and passed for 360 yards and four TDs.
As a cornerback, Roberts made 48 tackles and intercepted three passes, returning one for a touchdown.
Roberts ran for 187 yards in a state quarterfinal victory over George Washington. He returned and interception for a score in a triumph over Spring Valley in the state semifinals. Roberts sored three touchdowns in a state championship game loss to Martinsburg and finished with 106 yards on 16 carries.
Roberts made his college debut Sept. 19 against North Carolina State.
Underwood attended Davis & Elkins College, Ohio State University and West Virginia University, earning a BA degree from Marshall in 1939 and a MA in 1960. He was a professional football player with the Cleveland Rams in 1937 and the Cincinnati Bengals in 1938.
Underwood was the head football coach at Huntington East High School from 1946 through 1956 and was assistant football coach at Marshall University from 1957 through 1968. He was named West Virginia high school coach of the year in 1946.