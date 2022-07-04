Four football players at Cabell Midland High School hold scholarship offers from NCAA Division I programs and at least four others have received proposals from smaller schools.
Cabell Midland coach Luke Salmons wondered how many of those kids would have been noticed just two decades ago when he was recruited out of Ravenswood High to Marshall.
“It’s changed a lot,” Salmons said of recruiting. “I went through it, but it’s different now. We didn’t have social media. You’d send your films out on VHS tapes. They didn’t have as many camps and when they did it was a week long.”
Now, players post videos to Huddle and other outlets. They’re available to see on social media. They attend one-day camps at many different schools rather than week-long events at two or three colleges.
“They can get out to camp so quickly and watch film so quickly,” Salmons said. “They recruit a lot differently now. It’s changed, but it’s still the same in some ways. Where does a kid fit and who wants them.”
College recruiting also has changed for high school coaches. Helping players land scholarships has become a major part of the job. Salmons said when he know a college coach might be visiting another local school such as Huntington High or Spring Valley, he makes it a point to invite him by Cabell Midland.
“More coaches are working for their kids,” Salmons said. “Coaching is different. It takes a lot of time, especially in the winter. You really have to push. You have to have a network of coaches you know you can text and get them to come watch you. A lot of colleges came through here. It’s a big thing nowadays. It’s time well spent. Sometimes in the spring it’s an all day thing.”
College coaches coming through, Salmons said, benefits everyone. The Tri-State is producing more scholarship players than ever. Salmons said he loves seeing that, whether the player is a Knight, Highlander, Timberwolf or from another school.
“Any time you get kids with an opportunity to play college football is a great thing for the kids, the school their family,” Salmons said. “It’s great for them. We’re excited. It’s great to see all these college coaches come through and give kids a chance to play, give them hope. A lot of them have been playing a long time and their goal is to play college football.”
At Cabell Midland, offensive lineman Shawn Rouse committed to Marshall. Running back Curtis Jones, linebacker Cannon Lewis and tight end Michael Lunsford also own major college offers. Linebacker Isaiah Hagley, running back Zaky Roberts, defensive back Alex Smith and quarterback Ryan Wolfe, among others, have been offered by NCAA Division II programs.
Salmons said any time a high school player receives an offer, he should take it seriously. With the transfer portal allowing players to move from college to college more freely, offers to high school players aren’t as prevalent as the were just two years ago.
“They get kids from the transfer portal more,” Salmons said. “Once kids get recruited, it opens doors for other kids and that helps everybody. It’s a different time. Sometimes a mid-major will offer a kid they don’t think they have a chance at. A lot of it is about relationship. One thing Marshall has done a great job with with coach Huff is offering local kids and recruiting local kids, putting an emphasis on it. It means something.”
Recruiting roundup
COMMITMENTS: Russell basketball standout Jenna Adkins (Maine Maritime Academy).
OFFERS: Fairland defensive back Steeler Leep (West Virginia Wesleyan); Cabell Midland basketball star Jazmyn Wheeler (Mars Hill); Lawrence County girls basketball players Kaison Ward (WVU Tech) and Brooke Neal (Brescia); Herbert Hoover kicker Levi Paxton (Marshall).
VISITS: Huntington High quarterback Gavin Lochow (Brown, Harvard) and tackle Robby Martin (Marshall); Rock Hill girls basketball star Hazley Matthews (Georgetown College).
NOTES, QUOTES, ANECDOTES: Ironton pitcher Jon Wylie was selected to play for the Ohio all-stars in the Prep baseball report Futures Game in Georgia. Cabell Midland’s Taylor Sargent finished 51st in the 224-player National High School Golf Association Girls Invitational Wednesday in Pinehurst, North Carolina.
Josie Bird of Lincoln County and Ethyn Barnitz of Wahama are the West Virginia winners of the Johnny Bench Award as the state’s premier catchers. Shane Marushi is the new baseball coach at Ashland. Former Lawrence County baseball star Jackson Feltner of Morehead State was named the Appalachian League player of the week.
Milton Middle School’s football team was invited to scrimmage Eastern Greenbrier at the Greenbrier Performance Center where NFL teams have trained. Former Fairland softball star Carrie Hinkle will be inducted into the Marshall University Hall of Fame this fall.