HUNTINGTON -- Cabell Midland High School's Chandler Schmidt was named the Mountain State Athletic Conference boys basketball player of the year on Monday.
A 6-foot-1, 195-pound senior guard, Schmidt averaged 28 points in leading the Knights to a 14-11 record and, for the fourth consecutive season, a berth in the state tournament.
Schmidt was joined on the All-MSAC first team by Mikey Johnson of Huntington; Anthony Hersh of Capital; Ben Nicol of George Washington; Braydin Ward of Riverside; Bryson Singer of Parkersburg; Duane Harris Jr. of South Charleston; Drew Reed of St. Albans; and Nas’Jaih Jones of Hurricane.
The second team featured Lucas Hazler of Spring Valley; Malik McKneely of Huntington; Dominic Schmidt of Cabell Midland; NuNu Claytor of St. Albans; Mondrell Dean of South Charleston; Brendan Hoffman of George Washington; Taran Fitzpatrick of George Washington; Elijah Poore of Capital; and K’cion Welch of Capital.
Earning special honorable mention were, Jack Eastone of Cabell Midland; Gabe Benytil; JT James of Hurricane; Ty Smith of Spring Valley; Montez Tubbs of Huntington; Austin Fleming of Parkersburg; Peyton Foreman and Samson Mitchell of Riverside; Zane McCarty of George Washington; Cayden Faucett and Bryson Smith of South Charleston; Jayden Clark of St. Albans; Taeshaun Hines of Capital.
Honorable mention selections were, Tate Adkins and Luke Larson of Spring Valley; Kyle Frost of Cabell Midland; Gunnell Hickman of Huntington; Brayden Whittington of Hurricane; Josh Kopec of Parkersburg; Jamison McDaniels of St. Albans; Tyler Perdue of Riverside; and Hunter Castleberry of George Washington.
Co-coaches of the year were Rick Greene of George Washington and Matt Greene of Capital.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
