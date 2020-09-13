HUNTINGTON — Mike D’Antoni has informed the Houston Rockets that he will not return as head coach next season, according to reports on Sunday.
D’Antoni, a Marshall Hall of Famer and the brother of Marshall men’s basketball coach Dan D’Antoni, led the Rockets for four seasons.
The Rockets’ season ended on Saturday night in a loss to the Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference playoffs.
During his four seasons in Houston, D’Antoni went 217-101, which was a 68.2 percent winning percentage.
D’Antoni released a statement to the Houston community on Sunday afternoon addressing the decision.
“It’s with tremendous sadness and gratitude that my wife Laurel and I announce that our incredible journey in Houston has ended for now and that we’ll be moving to a new chapter,” D’Antoni said in the statement. “Our time here was among the most memorable experiences of our lives. From the dear friends we’ve made, the incredible partnerships with civic minded-leaders and city officials, to the wonderful nonprofits and the clients they serve, Laurel and I will be forever indebted to this community for embracing our family.”
D’Antoni turned down contract extension offers prior to the 2019-20 season and his contract expired at the end of the Western Conference semifinals on Saturday following a 4-1 loss to the Lakers.
Following the announcement, D’Antoni’s name was thrown into the mix on a number of potential jobs — most notably the Philadelphia 76ers and the New Orleans Pelicans.