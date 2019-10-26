HUNTINGTON — Milton and Barboursville will play for the Cabell County middle school football championship at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Huntington High.

Top-seeded Milton defeated Huntington East 38-0 and No. 3 Barboursville upset second-seeded Huntington 22-12 Thursday in the semifinals. Barboursville had lost soundly to Huntington during the regular season.

Milton (8-0) scored all the points it needed on a 5-yard touchdown run by Ray Ray Williams in the second quarter. Logan Sheppard added a two-point conversion for an 8-0 lead.

The Bears played tough, not allowing another score the rest of the half, but the Panthers pulled away in the third quarter as Sheppard scored on a 1-yard run and Williams ran for two points, then Williams ran 19 yards for a TD and Sheppard threw a conversion pass to Michael Lunsford to make it 24-0.

In the fourth quarter, Williams scored again from the 19 and Levi Wiseman ran for the conversion. Dustin Lawhon’s fumble recovery in the end zone set the score.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.