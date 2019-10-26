HUNTINGTON — Milton and Barboursville will play for the Cabell County middle school football championship at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Huntington High.
Top-seeded Milton defeated Huntington East 38-0 and No. 3 Barboursville upset second-seeded Huntington 22-12 Thursday in the semifinals. Barboursville had lost soundly to Huntington during the regular season.
Milton (8-0) scored all the points it needed on a 5-yard touchdown run by Ray Ray Williams in the second quarter. Logan Sheppard added a two-point conversion for an 8-0 lead.
The Bears played tough, not allowing another score the rest of the half, but the Panthers pulled away in the third quarter as Sheppard scored on a 1-yard run and Williams ran for two points, then Williams ran 19 yards for a TD and Sheppard threw a conversion pass to Michael Lunsford to make it 24-0.
In the fourth quarter, Williams scored again from the 19 and Levi Wiseman ran for the conversion. Dustin Lawhon’s fumble recovery in the end zone set the score.