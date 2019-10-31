HUNTINGTON — Milton scored two first half touchdowns while its defense shut out Barboursville and the Panthers rolled to a 39-0 win in the Cabell County Middle School football championship Wednesday at Huntington High’s Bob Sang Field.
Milton (9-0) nearly controlled the entire game including from the opening kickoff when it recovered its own onside kick.
Barboursville’s defense forced the Panthers to a turnover on downs on that drive but missed no other chances to score.
Milton never punted and never turned the ball over on downs again.
Ray Ray Williams and Julian Grace opened the scoring in the second quarter with one score each to take a 12-0 lead that it would hold at halftime.
The Panthers picked up where it left off when it started the third with two more scores, one by Dustin Lawhon on a 42-yard reverse, and then by Grace who scored on a 25-yard score on a 4th-and-8 for his second score of the game.
“They’re all pretty good,” said Grace of his two scores. “I really couldn’t do anything. There was, like, three people on the side I was on but I was still going.”
Williams would add his second score with 7:04 to play and convert the extra point to extend the Panthers lead to 33-0.
Barboursville (5-4) attempted one last drive to get on the scoreboard before time expired but turned the ball over on downs with seconds to play. Milton finished the game with a 65-yard run by Logan Hobbs for the final score with no time left.
The Cabell County title was the first for Milton since 2012.
BARBOURSVILLE 0 0 0 0 — 0
MILTON 0 12 14 13 — 39
M – Williams 74 punt return (run failed).
M – Grace 7 run (pass failed).
M – Lawhon 42 run (pass failed).
M – Grace 25 run (Adkins run).
M – Williams 20-run (Ray Ray Williams kick).
M – Hobbs 65 run (no try – time expired).
B M First downs 4 8 Rushes-yards 29-88 20-304 Passes 1-4-0 2-4-1 Passing yards 4 31 Total yards 92 335
Fumbles-lost 2-1 1-0 Penalties-yards 5-25 7-70 INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS RUSHING: (B) McCormill 9-24, Lewis 11-51, Ramey 5-15, Huff 2-2, Jeffers 2-1, Team 1-(-5); (M) Grace 6-58, Sargent 1-8, Adkins 5-69, Sheppard 3-12, Wiseman 2-19, Dustin Lawhon 1-42, Hobbs 1-65, Williams 2-32, Team 1-(-1). PASSING: (B) Huff 1-4-0 4 yards; (M) Sheppard 2-4-1 31 yards.
RECEIVING: (B) McCormill 1-4; (M) Lawhon 1-30, Williams 1-1