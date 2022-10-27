HUNTINGTON — It was a championship game at Huntington High on Thursday night as the Milton Middle School Panthers faced off with the Huntington Middle School Eagles on the mountaintop.
For sure, no one expected a game dominated by defenses and penalties.
But 30 minutes had gone by in the scheduled 32-minute title game. With 2:03 to play, the Panthers scored the knockdown with the only score of the game, then got the knockout just over a minute later in a 3-0 championship win for Milton.
It was a sweet win for the Panthers, beating the Eagles, as Huntington ran over their rivals in the regular season, 22-0.
To the rescue for Milton was Andrew LaFon, an eighth-grade student. The running back/wing back/defensive back/linebacker/kicker had a Willie Merrick moment — the kicker who won Marshall football a championship in 1992 in I-AA with his first field goal. LaFon kicked his first and only field goal with just over two minutes to play to give his team a 3-0 lead.
The hero of the game was Lafon, but Milton head coach Corey Woomer knew his kicker had the range. Lafon assured his coach he was ready to make the first game-time field goal he ever kicked.
“I never kicked a field goal in a game, but the game was on the line and I needed to step up and make a play,” LaFon said.
He had hit field goals in practice of up to 45 yards and knew his team needed a big play. Part of the kick was both offenses were going backward, on penalties and tackles behind the line, and needed to get a score on the board.
Huntington tried to answer the field goal with under two minutes to go. The Eagles were in Panther territory at the 49-yard line with just under a minute to play, but then another turnover ended that chance.
Icing the cake for Milton was linebacker Brody Simpkins, who jumped the Huntington route for an interception of Eagles quarterback Iliad King, looking for Nymir Bryant. Bryant had made a couple of first-down catches by jumping up like he was rebounding and taking the ball away from defenders.
“I just saw I had a chance, as I was able to cut in front of the receiver and pick the ball,” Simpkins said. “It was a chance to win the game, and I took it.”
Of the first three quarters being a struggle for both teams offensively, LaFon didn’t think his team had the correct focus.
“I don’t think we had our minds right in the first half,” Lafon said. “They killed us in the regular season.”
Woomer was only worried because LaFon is the main tailback for Milton and he had gained yards and had taken a lot of hard hits from the Huntington defense.
“I told him, because he had just gotten tackled on the third-down play, ‘What do you think?’” Woomer said. “I asked him, ‘Can you make this?’ He makes field goals every week in practice, and his longest there was 44 or 45 yards, so I knew a 30-yard field goal was in his range.
“He does make them every Wednesday, when we work on special teams, when he makes 10 or 15 field goals. I knew he could make it. I just didn’t know if he was too tired to make it.
“He is a big-time player. He is going to be making plays on Friday nights soon. He runs the ball; he kicks off and kicks PATs. Sometimes he is playing both safety positions or linebacker. I don’t know how many carries he had so I knew he was tired, but he was sure he could make it.”
Thomas was down about losing the title, but he spoke of how well Milton, and his team, played in the championship.
“First off, hats off to Milton,” Thomas said.
“They made some great changes after looking at the first game. They had a good plan and took some things away from us we usually can do on the offensive side.
“I told the kids this week, penalties and turnovers would be the only thing to stop us from winning. We had, I think, 15 penalties and two turnovers.”
Both teams had about 15 penalties each. A big point in the game was a personal foul call on Huntington that moved the ball to the 35-yard line from midfield, and while that was being marked off the officials, who had warned the Huntington team’s sideline about crowding onto the field previously, threw a flag on Thomas for questioning why a holding call was not made on Milton the previous play.
That play, about which Thomas had no comment, moved Milton to the 20-yard line. It was the first time either team was in the red zone in the game. It led to the winning field goal when Milton moved the ball to the 13-yard line.
“Our kids played their guts out,” Thomas said. “I had about 15 players with the flu. I had two kids trying to play who threw up every time they got off the field, but they wanted to get that trophy and take it back to HMS — so hats off to my kids, too, in a tight championship loss.
“We thought (Milton) was spreading out the field pretty well, trying to take away our speed on the outside, so I came in (at halftime) and told the team we were going to go with our power game.
“We just got behind the chains with penalties, and Milton made a couple of more plays to win the game.”