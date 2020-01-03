BARBOURSVILLE -- Philip Skeens, 77, of Milton shot 73 in a round of golf Friday at the Esquire Country Club golf course.
Skeens' feat was witnessed by Dan Wooten, Roger Clagg and Bill Sanders.
