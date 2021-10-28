HUNTINGTON — Milton’s Kylan Grace ran for three long-distance touchdowns and the defense got two stops when needed to finally secure the win, 19-14, over Huntington in the Cabell County Middle School championship game on a rainy Tuesday night at Bob Sang Stadium.
Grace reeled off TD runs of 61 and 80 yards in the first period and the Panthers saw Huntington kicker Tayveon Wilson come up just short on a 32-yard field goal try at the end of an 18-play drive at the end of the second period for a 13-7 lead at the break.
The Eagles went 84 yards in 11 plays on their first possession of the third period to score with quarterback Isaiah Lapsley going in on a 4-yard run.
The Panthers answered with a 28-yard scoring run by Grace with 2:01 left in the third for a 19-14 lead as his run for two failed as the official ruled he was down before he crossed the goal line.
Milton then survived one final Huntington drive to secure the championship, its ninth since 1994 and only the second since 2012.
The Panthers turned the ball over on downs at the Huntington 29 with 2:50 left. The Eagles then drove to the Milton 35 with 1:03 to play. After an illegal touching call, Lapsley went deep again where his taller receivers won the majority of 1-on-1 matchups with the shorter secondary members for Milton all evening.
This time Mason Salmons moved in to make the victory-sealing interception for the top-seeded Panthers.
“I told everybody they remember who are champions, not who came in second,” Milton coach Corey Woomer said. “Huntington played a great scheme. Their passing game gave us problems. Jump balls to the two taller receivers. They drove on our defense, but we got the two stops when needed. At the end of the half, the end of the game.
“Mason’s a big-time player. He’s a seventh-grader, but he knows football. Been around it his whole life. We rolled the safety over. Told them to be physical and go get the ball.”
As for Grace, Woomer said it was just another typical performance. Grace had 148 yards after just three carries and finished with 218 on just 14 carries.
“He runs 100 percent every carry,” Woomer said. “He’s got the mindset he can take it to the house every carry. The line did a great job, the lead blocker a great job”
Woomer did get a bit anxious on the final Huntington drive.
“I’m thinking can the clock go faster?” he said. “I envisioned them going deep. We had the right coverage on, knew what we were supposed to do.”
Grace knew where the accolades should go. The guys up front and running back Brody Simpkins, who blocked as well.
“Give props to the line. They’re a huge help. It’s 11 on 11. I envision I have to break one tackle. Hit the right hole, make the right cuts. That (28-yard TD run) run I thought they had me.
“The two-point run, I thought I was in. On the last drive, got a little nervous. Told the guys calm down, do your job and get the stop. When Mason picked off that pass, that’s the first time I’ve smiled in two months. Champs. It feels great.”
Salmons, who also plays quarterback, said it was frustrating to watch taller Huntington receivers make catch after catch. Until the end.
“Kept thinking make a play. I did,” Salmons said. “I knew they were trying to go deep. Saw the ball, made the play. We’re champs.”
Milton did not attempt a pass in the game. The Eagles showed a two-dimension spread attack. Their first-quarter TD was a 6-yard pass from Lapsley to Wilson. Huntington’s second-period drive and first in the third gave them 28 staight plays on offense.
HUNTINGTON 7 0 7 0 — 14
MILTON 13 0 6 0 — 19
First quarter
M—Grace 61 run (run failed), 6:57. Milton 6-0.
H—Wilson 6 pass from Lapsley (Wilson kick), 2:43. Huntington 7-6.
M—Grace 80 run (Lafon kick), 2:29. Milton 13-6.
Third quarter
H—Lapsley 4 run (Wilson kick), 2:50. Huntington 14-13.
M—Grace 28 run (run failed), 2:01. Milton 19-14.
Individual statistics
HUNT MILT
First downs 16 6
Rushes-yards 31-103 19-272
Passing yards 126 0
Comp-att-int 11-17-1 0
Total offense 229 272
Penalties 5-30 6-50
Fumbles-lost 2-0 1-0
Individual statistics
RUSHING — Huntington Reese 5-21, Winkfield 4-4, King 10-42, Lapsley 8-11, Bryant 1-6, Wilson 3-19. Milton: Grace 14-218, Simpkins 2-53, Salmons 1-3, team 2-minus 2.
PASSING — Huntington: Bryant 1-1-0, 18; Lapsley 10-15-1, 108; Wilson 0-1-0. Milton: None.
RECEIVING — Huntington: Wilson 3-39, Reese 1-3, Winkfield 3-28, Bryant 4-56. Milton: None.