HUNTINGTON -- Milton won the Cabell County Middle School wrestling championship on Friday.
The Panthers accumulated 210 points. Huntington was second with 157 and Huntington East third with 35.
Individual champions from Milton included Carson Kohl at 95 pounds, Elijah Stender at 110, Braxton Johnson at 123, Riley Bowden at 135, Jake Eden at 145, Noah Sargent at 155, Shane Simmons at 171, Logan Hobbs at 190 and Mason Ramsey at 285.
Other champions, all from Huntington Middle, included, Trevor Morgan at 78, Owen Woodrum at 84, Ben Barrett at 90, Jeff Hood at 102 and Garrin Arthur at 116.