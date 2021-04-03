The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

HUNTINGTON -- Milton won the Cabell County Middle School wrestling championship on Friday.

The Panthers accumulated 210 points. Huntington was second with 157 and Huntington East third with 35.

Individual champions from Milton included Carson Kohl at 95 pounds, Elijah Stender at 110, Braxton Johnson at 123, Riley Bowden at 135, Jake Eden at 145, Noah Sargent at 155, Shane Simmons at 171, Logan Hobbs at 190 and Mason Ramsey at 285.

Other champions, all from Huntington Middle, included, Trevor Morgan at 78, Owen Woodrum at 84, Ben Barrett at 90, Jeff Hood at 102 and Garrin Arthur at 116.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you