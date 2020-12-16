HUNTINGTON -- Wyatt Milum wasted no time signing his National Letter of Intent to play football at West Virginia University.
The All-American offensive tackle from Spring Valley High School put pen to paper at 7 a.m. Wednesday, the first day of the NCAA early signing period, making his transition from Timberwolf to Mountaineer official.
Milum's teammate, fellow offensive lineman Bryce Biggs, opted to wait until February to sign with Marshall University. Milum's signing took place at his home because of concerns with COVID-19.
"It honestly is awesome to make it official," Milum said. "I couldn't wait for the 16th to come. It's such a blessing and an honor to be able to do this."
Milum, a 6-foot-6, 290-pound offensive tackle, was rated by 247Sports the No. 1 player in West Virginia, the No. 16 offensive tackle in the country and the No. 101 player overall. He chose WVU from at least 19 major college offers.
"I can't wait to play for West Virginia University and make my community and state proud," Milum said.
Milum said a few schools talked to him after he committed on March 20, but he said none asked him to renege on his pledge to the Mountaineers.
WVU coach Neal Brown said in a video clip to Milum that the big blocker was his program's No. 1 priority.
"Huge day for us," Brown said. "A huge priority from day one for us is keeping the best players in West Virginia here. I appreciate your faith in us. At the time you committed, right before the pandemic hit, highest-rated recruit in West Virginia history. I look forward to coaching you. Congrats on your big day."
At WVU, Milum will join former Spring Valley star wide receiver Graeson Malashevich and standout running back Owen Chafin.
Another former Spring Valley standout, offensive lineman Doug Nester of Virginia Tech, has entered the transfer portal and is said to be strongly considering the Mountaineers as well.