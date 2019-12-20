WAYNE — It took the Mingo Central boys basketball team just six seconds to take the lead over Wayne, and the Pioneers spent the rest of the night trying to keep pace as the Miners departed Wayne High School with a 77-55 win Friday night.
Mingo Central (3-0) gathered its third win in as many games to begin the season, matching its total number of victories from a year ago.
“I feel good with where we are. We’re starting to gel as a team, and that’s been the message I keep giving our guys: If we’re going to win, we have to do it as a team,” Miners coach Stan Elkins said.
And it was a team effort. Seven different players scored for Mingo Central, and three finished with double digits. That depth proved beneficial as the game continued.
Jarius Jackson scored the first four points of the game and scored eight of his 22 points in a high-scoring, back-and-forth first quarter. Each team made five 3-pointers and scored 44 combined points in the first eight minutes.
Mingo Central led 25-19 after the first quarter and extended the lead to 11 points by halftime — but the Pioneers hung around.
Jake Merritt made his made his fourth of five 3-pointers and sparked a small scoring run that pulled the Pioneers within five points of the lead.
As the clock ticked inside the final minute of the third quarter, Wayne trailed by a half-dozen and had the ball, but an offensive foul and a pair of 3-point shots from Nathan May pushed that lead back to 13 at the start of the fourth quarter.
Mingo Central then scored the first six points of the final quarter to push the lead to 60-41 in a near three-minute stretch that served as the final blow for the Pioneers.
“I think that was the game,” Wayne coach Sam Cochenour said. “We fought hard to get back in (the game) and we were there, but we had the ball and get called for the charge, give up two quick baskets and when you’re only playing six guys it’s hard to find a second and third wind to stay alive.”
Wayne (1-2) continues its regular season with a home game Monday, Dec. 23, at 7 p.m. against the Poca Dots. Mingo Central returns to action after Christmas when it will also host Poca on Friday, Dec. 27, at 7:30.
MINGO CENTRAL 25 16 13 23 — 77: Jackson 22, Drew Hatfield 17, Blankenship 15, Devin Hatfield 9, Nathan May 9, Jacob May 3, DeBoard 2
WAYNE 19 11 11 14 — 55: Merritt 15, Bryant 12, Stiltner 10, Sansom 10, Sanchez 8