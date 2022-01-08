The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — It was championship night in the 34th annual Tri-State Original Toughman Contest.

Champs would be crowned in five divisions for men and two for women at the end of the action Saturday night at Mountain Health Arena.

Men’s champions received a Toughman jacket and $1,000 in prize money. Women got a jacket and a percentage of the purse.

Despite heavy snow Thursday into Friday, crowds were vocal both evenings. Many times, fans sat in pockets and had their fighter to cheer for.

One fighter hoping to make the third time a charm is Jacob Ray, who is from Delbarton and Mingo County. That’s a boxing hotbed in West Virginia.

Ray, 19, won his round-two bout by decision over Caleb Norman. He had Norman in trouble in the second, but couldn’t finish him off.

“I wanted to finish him, but I’m game for anything,” Ray said. “Little sloppy in the third, but I kept working and got it done.”

Ray entered the ring with pink trunks.

“I want people notice me and remember me,” he said about the attire.

This is Ray’s third Toughman. “Never won it. Want to change that,” he said.

Ray knows how strong boxing has been over the years in his part of the Mountain State. One of the top trainers was Tommy Diamond.

“Want to keep it (boxing) in the family,” Ray said. “Want to keep boxing going down here.”

Ray said his son, Grayson, is three and already joins him at the gym.

“Teaching him to be a boxer,” Ray said.

Ray was scheduled to face Brittni Vaughn for the title. Vaughn defeated Josh Kirby by a first-round TKO.

Later on, Robbie Holley brought the crowd to life with a second-round knockout over Aaron Murray. The end, a thunderous right, came just before the bell sounded and Murray went down for the count.

Robbie Holley def. Aaron Murray, KO 2nd.

Grant Traylor is the sports editor of The Herald-Dispatch, who also covers Marshall athletics for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter @GrantTraylor.

