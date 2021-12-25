MORGANTOWN — One doesn’t have to dig too deep to gather the statistical data needed to come to the conclusion that Minnesota has an elite defense.
In fact, rarely does one have to go past the top 10 nationally.
The Golden Gophers rank fourth in total defense (284.8 yards per game), ninth in scoring defense (18.3 points per game), ninth in rush defense (100.2) and 10th in pass defense (184.7).
That’s the challenge that awaits the Mountaineers as WVU prepares to meet Minnesota in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl on Tuesday. The game will kick off at 10:15 p.m. and will air on ESPN.
Minnesota (8-4) has also been even better defensively in the second half of the season than it was in the first. No team has reached the 300 total yards on Minnesota since Nebraska went for 377 in a 30-23 Golden Gophers win on Oct. 16. Since then, six opponents have lined up against Minnesota’s defense and failed, with the Golden Gophers going 4-2 in that stretch.
WVU coaches and players see a unit that’s simple but solid and one that is sure to bring plenty of physicality to Tuesday’s game.
“They’re really good,” WVU head coach Neal Brown said. “If you look at their last six games, nobody has had more than 300 yards against them and I don’t remember the last time I played an opponent that had gone on a stretch like that.
“A group that has not only been successful, but they have a lot of experience as well.”
This season has marked a significant jump in production from the Minnesota defense not all that dissimilar from the one WVU took from 2019 to 2020, when it finished fourth in the country in total defense. The Golden Gophers were 72nd in total defense a year ago, yielding 415.9 yards per game.
A couple of transfers have certainly helped. Jack Gibbens, a graduate-senior linebacker from Abilene Christian, leads the team with 86 tackles while senior defensive lineman Nyles Pinckney has 2.5 sacks and 28 tackles after coming in from Clemson in the offseason.
But Brown believes the leap the Golden Gophers have taken comes from their experience, with eight seniors listed as starters on the depth chart.
“There’s a couple of transfers, but most of those guys grew up through the system,” Brown said. “I think their defensive coordinator [Joe Rossi] has done a really good job of … their fundamentals are really, really good. They don’t do a ton defensively until you get to third down, but fundamentally they’re really sound and you can tell they put an emphasis on tackling. They tackle extremely, extremely well at all three levels.”
When asked to make a comparison to a team in the Big 12, Brown said the Golden Gophers — both offensively and defensively — most resemble Baylor, though Minnesota has its intricacies as well.
Part of that is the basic nature of the Golden Gophers’ defensive scheme, something that sounds derogatory but is far from it.
“They don’t do a whole lot, which makes them good at what they do,” WVU quarterback Jarret Doege said. “They play a lot of basic coverage and they’re just really good at it.”
WVU offensive coordinator Gerad Parker added that it’s as much about the team’s personnel as it is its scheme.
“You see a defensive front that is long and big and active, the linebacker group is long and big and active, the safeties are very active, the corners are very active, especially from the boundary,” Parker said. “You certainly don’t have to turn on the film and wonder why. They are very functional, they line up well ... everything they do is sound. They defeat blocks as good as anybody we’ve watched as well. It’s very easy to see why they’re so productive. It’s one of the best defenses we’ll face, if not the best.”
While the Golden Gophers will bring an elite defense, the Mountaineer offense will be without starting running back Leddie Brown, who opted out of the bowl game. West Virginia hasn’t exactly been a juggernaut offensively, especially in the run game, where it finished the regular season 97th out of 130 teams, averaging 128.4 rushing yards per game.
But the Mountaineers showed growth throughout the second half of the season and ended on a high note with both Leddie Brown and Tony Mathis going over 100 yards rushing in a 34-28 win over Kansas.
The show belongs to Mathis now, and he spoke about that challenge at length during his press conference last week. Certainly, the matchup with the Golden Gophers is a challenge, but Mathis said he and the team are ready for it.
“They’re pretty physical,” Mathis said. “Our O-line is very physical as well. So, we’re ready for the dogfight.”