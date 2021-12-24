MORGANTOWN — In terms of overcoming injuries, perhaps no team has done it more effectively than Minnesota, at least in terms of its still-prolific running game.
Despite significant losses in the backfield throughout the season, the Golden Gophers (8-4) make no bones about their intentions to run the football behind one of the best offensive lines in the country, and that will be the challenge West Virginia faces as the Mountaineers prepare to take on Minnesota in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl in Phoenix. Kickoff is slated for 10:15 p.m. Tuesday and the game will air on ESPN.
Injury woes started from the beginning for the Golden Gophers as heralded returner Mohamed Ibrahim was lost for the season in the third quarter of the team’s opener against Ohio State after tearing an Achilles’ tendon.
It didn’t stop there.
Ibrahim’s backup, Trey Potts, was lost for the season after getting injured in a win over Purdue on Oct. 2. Bryce Williams was next, going down for the season with a lower leg injury in a 41-14 win over Northwestern on Oct. 30.
That’s left a pair of freshmen — Mar’Kiese Irving and Ky Thomas — to handle the bulk of the running but even with the carousel in the backfield, the team’s production hasn’t significantly dipped. And no matter who lines up in the backfield, WVU coaches can expect a smash-mouth, run-heavy attack.
“The strength of their football team offensively is in their offensive line,” West Virginia coach Neal Brown said. “They ran the ball against everybody they’ve played and I think that’s a testament to their offensive line. They’re big at tight end. They’re physical.
“They’ve lost several running backs as they’ve gone through the season and they’ve continued to be productive in the run game. I think they have at minimum three NFL players on their offensive line.”
Thomas enters the game as the team’s leading rusher with 680 yards and five touchdowns, with Irving having rushed for 570 yards and four touchdowns. But as imposing as the Minnesota offensive line is, it’s not hard to see why the team has sustained success on the ground.
That group consists of five seniors to go with senior tight end Ko Kieft (6-foot-5, 265 pounds) and sport the size one would expect from a Big Ten team. Four of them earned All-Big Ten distinction, led by right tackle Daniel Faalele (6-9, 380 pounds), who was a first-teamer. Center John Michael Schmitz (6-4, 320) was a second-team selection with guards Blaise Andries (6-6, 335) and Conner Olson (6-5, 310 pounds) picking up third-team spots. Not to be forgotten is left tackle Sam Schlueter, who measures in at a humble 6-6 and 325 pounds.
Put it all together and it’s a mammoth test for WVU’s defensive front, both literally and figuratively. Yet, even as impressive as it is physically, Mountaineers defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley said it’s the way its parts work together that most catches his eye.
“They obviously are extremely big, but they probably work as well together as a unit as anybody we’ve played for what they do,” Lesley said. “That always makes it tough.”
Understandably, with that type of strength up front, the Golden Gophers have ridden that line through their backfield uncertainty. Outside of the service academies (Army, Navy and Air Force), Minnesota has the fewest pass attempts in the country (244) but rank fourth in the nation in time of possession (35:10 per game).
An offense that deliberate is a rarity in the Big 12 and while Lesley said he doesn’t like to generalize by conference, his team doesn’t come across attacks quite like Minnesota’s often.
“I don’t want to say it’s a Big-Ten style of offense — I don’t want to use those by conference — but they’re a little more downhill than people are in our league,” Lesley said. “The closest one we see as far as scheme of how the O-line plays is probably Oklahoma State, but they use their motions and personnel differently than Minnesota does.”
Tuesday’s contest could well boil down to a matchup of speed versus power as WVU’s undersized defensive linemen — Dante Stills (6-4, 280 pounds), Akheem Mesidor (6-2, 272 pounds) and Taijh Alston (6-4, 250 pounds) for starters — try to find a way to maneuver around their larger adversaries. But Lesley said that can potentially be an edge for his squad.
“I think power along with quickness is a lot of times a matchup that I’ve always liked,” Lesley said. “Power and explosiveness as opposed to size — you’ve heard me say that about our guys and how we evaluate and how we recruit. That has some advantages, but it has disadvantages too.”