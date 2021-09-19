HUNTINGTON — Statistically, Marshall’s football team put up some offensive numbers on Saturday that typically translates to a victory.
The offense piled up 647 yards, including an 8.5 yard-per-play average.
Marshall quarterback Grant Wells threw for a career-high 433 yards while the Thundering Herd had a rusher and receiver each eclipse the 180-yard mark in running back Rasheen Ali and wide receiver Corey Gammage.
At the end of the day, however, it all was for naught as the Herd blew a 17-point fourth-quarter lead at home in a 42-38 loss to East Carolina.
The loss was more about what Marshall didn’t do as it was what East Carolina did in the fourth quarter.
The Herd didn’t finish on either side of the ball, and that was the message of Marshall head coach Charles Huff following the disappointing loss.
“We’ve just got to finish,” Huff said. “We’ve got to be able to execute in the arena. Good player vs. good player, we’ve got to make a play. We didn’t make enough of them tonight.”
In a contest that ended with such a small margin, everything gets magnified in a loss.
Again, once under the microscope, there were plenty of moments that Marshall could look and shake their head.
Gammage finished with a career day, hauling in eight receptions for 180 yards. However, the talented wide receiver fumbled just short of the goal line and East Carolina fell on it for a touchback which took away one scoring opportunity.
It was the first of many in the second half.
In the fourth quarter, Marshall led by 17 and looked to add to its lead by going for it on a fourth-and-2, but a fade route — a low-percentage throw, traditionally — to Talik Keaton in the end zone fell to the turf, which gave the Pirates life when it seemed they were staggered.
East Carolina’s Holton Ahlers breathed life back into the Pirates with a touchdown run, but the Herd still didn’t feel threatened, really, moving easily down the field behind a pair of 20-plus yard runs by Ali.
However, kicker Andrew Sanders pulled a 31-yard field goal attempt with just under five minutes left that tightened things up.
At this point, the defense for Marshall needed to step up and make a play, but East Carolina’s halftime adjustments combined with the Pirates’ skill players out-executing the Marshall secondary, which led to the comeback.
“It’s really nothing they did,” Marshall defensive back Nazeeh Johnson said. “We just didn’t execute on a level that we usually do around here. We’re just going to take this as a learning lesson.”
The comeback was completed as East Carolina stayed aggressive, using a trick play for a touchdown and a subsequent on-side kick to score 14 straight points.
Just four minutes after Marshall missed a field goal while leading by 10, the Herd found itself scrambling to rally, trailing with 55 seconds left.
It happened that quickly.
Wells drove Marshall deep into ECU territory with seconds left, but again, the Herd’s execution was not there as Wells’ second interception of the game ended it, leaving the Herd with an empty feeling after a loss that could have — and by Huff’s estimation, should have — been a victory.
“We’ve got to figure out a way in those type of situations to execute consistently,” Huff said.
As Marshall looks ahead, the road gets no easier as the Herd travels to Appalachian State, who dominated East Carolina in the season-opener.