Ironton’s Phil Bowman (13) consoles teammate Noah Patterson as the Fighting Tigers fall to South Range in the OHSAA Division V State Football Championship on Friday at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio.
CANTON, Ohio — A team that digs a hole in a state championship game usually will find itself buried.
That happened Friday when Canfield South Range defeated Ironton 53-27 in the Ohio Division V state title contest at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. The Fighting Tigers (15-1) faced a difficult enough task with the Raiders (16-0), but made enough mistakes to cause the lopsided result.
“Some of that comes from playing a good opponent,” Ironton coach Trevon Pendleton said. “The majority of the penalties today were because of that — they put us in bad positions. A few of them at the end, the deadball personal fouls, are what we call unforced errors. Ten penalties for almost 100 yards is very difficult to overcome. You never want to see that.”
Ironton’s penalties cost it 92 yards. The Tigers also had a punt blocked, lost a fumble deep in its own territory and threw an interception. Mental errors and other physical miscues also came into play.
“Those mistakes are hard to overcome,” Pendleton said. “Anytime you are giving good teams great field position and extra possessions, that’s tough, especially when they capitalize on it and capture momentum like they did. Hats off to South Range, they played a really good game. It wasn’t anything that we couldn’t overcome. Just unfortunately couldn’t do it today.”
South Range took advantage, gaining 564 yards on 70 plays. The Raiders punted just twice, were 5 for 5 in the red zone and 3 for 5 on fourth-down conversions.
The defeat was the Tigers’ third in state title games in the last four years. Pendleton said he plans for Ironton to make it to a fourth championship game during his tenure, soon.
“We just have go back to work, roll up our sleeves, and find a way to get three-percent better,” Pendleton said. “Unfortunately for us, we’re not going to be able to replace these seniors. It’s hard to replace a group like this. You can’t replace them. They all embody what it means to be an Ironton Fighting Tiger. These are very talented kids and very talented football players, but even better people. They’ve put this football program to be playing for state championships every year. Thanks in part to them, I firmly believe we will back in this position sooner rather than later.”
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
