WAYNE — Mistakes got in the way of a Wayne County rivalry ever being competitive.
The Tolsia Rebels couldn’t catch a break and Wayne took advantage of the mishaps, winning both games of a high school softball doubleheader 15-0 by mercy rule Monday evening.
“We had a lot go on,” Rebels head coach Kaitlyn Browning said. “We were short on players and everybody was playing in different positions they aren’t necessarily used to playing in but they are getting much better even though we didn’t have a great game tonight.”
In the first game, which ended after four innings, Tolsia did not record a hit but had four base runners on walks and another that was hit by pitch. None of those runners scored. Three were left stranded and two were caught stealing, including Autumn Block’s attempted steal of home in the first inning.
Wayne scored four runs in the home half of the first inning on two walks, two errors, two wild pitches, a single and four stolen bases.
Eight Pioneer runs came across in the second inning as Tolsia struggled to finish off plays in the infield. Four more errors and three wild pitches aided the home team as it raced to a 12-0 lead.
Wayne added two runs in the third and the winning run in the bottom of the fourth to win the first game of the evening. The Pioneers logged four hits and the Rebels committed eight errors in the Pioneers’ first win of the season.
“We made ourselves look good at times and look bad other times,” said Wayne assistant Aaron Napier, who filled in for head coach Tish Smith who couldn’t make the games. “Obviously staying disciplined at the plate is a big thing but good base running and played pretty good defense. It was good to win a couple in a row.”
Things didn’t get better for the visitors in the second game that lasted just three innings.
Whereas the Pioneers took advantage of small ball in the opener, they opened up their swings to close out the night as Jamilyn Watts hit a pair of inside-the-park home runs, leading an eight-hit effort. Lexi Napier also rounded the bases on a hit that rolled to the outfield wall and Haley Bays doubled twice on her senior night. Rylee Carico struck out six of the 10 Tolsia batters she faced.
Rebels’ hurler Ava Lyons also fanned six batters, but errors continued to plague Tolsia, allowing four runs in the first inning, 10 in the second and the winning run came across in the bottom of the third with only one out.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
