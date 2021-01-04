CENTENARY, Ohio — Sarah Mitchell scored 15 points to lead South Point to a 40-26 victory over Gallia Academy Saturday in high school girls basketball.
Karmon Bruton scored 11 points for the Pointers (1-3 overall, 1-3 Ohio Valley Conference).
Maddy Petro led the Blue Angels (1-2, 1-2) with 12 points.
Both teams had their seasons delayed by COVID-19.
SOUTH POINT 9 14 12 15 — 40: Jones 6, Ermolovich 0, Roach 6, Mitchell 15, Hopkins 2, Bruton 11, Sadler 0, Staley 0.
GALLIA ACADEMY 6 4 8 8 — 26: Cremeens 2, Griffin 0, Petro 12, Wilcoxon 7, Reed 0, Hammons 2, Truance 2, Howell 3.
Boys
IRONTON ST. JOE 43, WESTERN-PIKE 40: The Flyers held the Indians scoreless in the fourth quarter to rally for a victory in Latham, Ohio.
Ironton St. Joe (4-1 overall, 3-1 Southern Ohio Conference) outscored Western-Pike 9-0 in the fourth quarter and 13-7 in the second half. Jimmy Mahlmeister scored five points and Jared Johnson four for the Flyers in the fourth quarter.
J.C Damron paced Ironton St. Joe with 17 points. Mahlmeister chipped in 10 points. Kolten Mill led the Indians with 12 points. Noah Whitt scored 10 points.
IRONTON ST. JOE 13 17 4 9 — 43: Rowe 0, Whaley 0, Sheridan 8, Damron 17, Johnson 4, M. Mahlmeister 2, J. Mahlmeister 10, Weber 2, Salisbury 0.
WESTERN-PIKE 16 17 7 0 — 40: Brewster 8, Miller 12, Grooms 0, Montgomery 4, Kerns 0, Whitt 10, Beckman 2, Myers 3, Teed 1.
SCHEDULE CHANGES: South Webster’s boys basketball game at Oak Hill Monday was changed to Jan. 16.
Other games postponed with no make-up date set include, New Boston at Symmes Valley and Green at Portsmouth Clay.