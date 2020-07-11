Before the first game of the 2020 season has been played, Major League Baseball released its 2021 schedule.
The Cincinnati Reds are slated to entertain their National League Central Division rival St. Louis Cardinals on April 1, 2021, at Great American Ball Park.
They will have a day off on April 2 before continuing the three-game series on April 3-4.
All teams are scheduled to begin the season on April 1. If no games are postponed, it will mark the first time since 1968 a full slate of opening-day games were played on the same day.
The Reds will play American League Central opponents in interleague play in 2021, hosting the Cleveland Indians (April 16-18), Chicago White Sox (May 4-5) and Detroit Tigers (Sept. 3-5). They will travel to Cleveland (May 7-9), Minnesota (June 21-22), Kansas City (July 5-7) and Chicago White Sox (Sept. 28-29). All games in the Ohio Cup series against Cleveland will be on weekends.
The Reds will end the regular season Oct. 1-3 with a three-game series in Pittsburgh.
Unlike the 60-game 2020 slate, which features a relatively easy beginning, Cincinnati starts 2021 in rugged fashion. After opening with the Cardinals, the Pirates come to town for three games.
The Reds then head to the West Coast for a trio of game each with Arizona and San Francisco before returning to take on Cleveland and Arizona. April ends with visits to St. Louis and the Los Angeles Dodgers, and a home game with the Chicago Cubs.