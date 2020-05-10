HUNTINGTON — Major League Baseball appears to have struck a deal with the Players Association to shorten it’s annual Draft by 35 rounds.
MLB teams, expected to draft on June 10, have conducted 40-round drafts since 2012 when it was shortened from 50 rounds. Before that, teams were permitted to draft as many players as they wanted.
The extraordinary change was prompted, at least in part, by financial concerns related to COVID-19. With no games being played, franchises aren’t taking in money. The cuts are expected to save $29.58 million in bonuses when compared to a 10-round draft, which also was considered, according to Baseball America.
Signing bonuses for 2020 draftees may be deferred for two years, except for the first $100,000 if a player and team agree. Teams will be permitted to sign as many non-drafted free agents as they desire for $20,000 each.
The draft deferments will save MLB teams $219.9 million in spending in 2020 if every team spends its full bonus allotment in a five-round draft.
The change also likely means the Draft will feature more college players, along with a few of the nation’s better high school players. In 2019, 1,217 players were selected. In 2020, just 160 will be chosen.
The shortened draft means more high schoolers will opt for colleges, with junior colleges in particular figuring to see a huge influx of talent because players who go the JUCO route will be eligible for the 2021 Draft, which figures to feature more rounds than 2020.
More college juniors, the primary target of MLB teams, also will return for their senior season. A detriment to those players and benefit for MLB teams is that in 2021, those players will possess less leverage than they did as juniors and will sign significantly smaller bonuses.
West Virginia, Southeastern Ohio and Northeastern Kentucky don’t figure to be a hotbed for draftable players this season, but some high schoolers had a chance to be selected in later rounds if the process was as usual. The Hurricane quartet of infielder Austin Dearing, pitcher Tyler Cox (both have signed with Marshall University), pitcher Joel Gardner (signed with West Virginia University) and pitcher/third baseman/outfielder Lenny Washington (signed with Gardner-Webb) figured to at least draw interest from big league teams.
“I wish they would have had a full draft,” Dearing said. “It would have been neat to see how things played out and potentially be drafted, but I understand why they did it. Stuff’s going to happen, but it’s not going to stop me from reaching my goal.”
“Lenny might have gotten drafted,” said David Jenkins, who coached Washington at Huntington St. Joe before Washington transferred to Hurricane this spring. “He has a big-league body and a lot of talent.”
Players drafted late in the 2020 Draft might come more cheaply, too, than usual. The last recommended, although not mandated, bonus slot in round five is for $324,100. A player under draft consideration there, however, might agree to a much lower bonus rather than risk going undrafted and have his bonus capped at $20,000 or go back to school and lose leverage.