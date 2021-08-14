HUNTINGTON — Throughout its national championship run, Marshall’s men’s soccer team had several flashy plays that made their way to highlight reels across social media.
For every one of those flashy plays was a more mundane, but equally as important back-side clearance by the Thundering Herd defense, which likely did not get enough credit for Marshall’s run to the College Cup title in May.
At the center of that defense was the combination of Nathan Dossantos and Collin Mocyunas, a pair of defenders that cleared the path in front of keeper Oliver Semmle.
Their effort didn’t draw headlines or get the clicks on social media, but it did help the Herd hoist the trophy — and those guys are 100 percent OK with that.
“I think we’re both happy about that,” Mocyunas laughed. “We always come together after the game and talk about a shutout or whatever it is. That’s kind of our goal. If those guys want to have the attention and score the goals, that’s fine with us. We do our part.”
Just how good was the duo at their jobs?
In 18 matches, the Herd allowed just eight goals, which led to a 0.44 goals against average — fourth-best in the nation last year.
What’s more impressive is that Semmle faced just 34 shots on goal for the year, which speaks to the value of Dossantos and Mocyunas in front of him.
It is even more impressive considering that last season was their first playing together in the back.
“If you think, at the beginning of last year, they hadn’t played together,” Marshall men’s soccer coach Chris Grassie said. “Collin was a fullback, Nate was a transfer. They formed this partnership that was incredible. They’re warriors, they’re very smart, very intelligent. Going into this year, we just need to keep that rolling.”
Dossantos said the bond between he and Mocyunas extends off the field, which contributed to their strengths on the field.
“When talking about chemistry, I think every team says that, but it’s true for us,” Dossantos said. “Collin and I come to training together, we’re next door neighbors and, on top of that, we work together as well, coaching locally and helping out with camps and stuff.
“When you have a great relationship off the field, it’s easy to see how it translates on the field, as well.”
Grassie said it is a marvel to see the two work together on the field.
“I’m coaching a session and I just stand behind them and listen to the communication between Collin and Nate and what they’re talking about,” Grassie said. “It really is impressive. Those guys are on a different level.”
The 2021 season will bring new pressure as the Herd has the star on its shirt denoting it as a champion, meaning the team will have to execute at that elevated level consistently.
Each time they take the pitch, there will be a team wanting to knock them from their pedestal.
Such was the case on Friday when the Herd battled NAIA power Rio Grande to a scoreless draw.
It will again be the case on Sunday night when Marshall faces preseason No. 4 North Carolina in an exhibition in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.
Dossantos said embracing that pressure and their own continued expectations is what it will take for the Herd to take that next step.
“Inside this group, we always knew how talented in terms of our individual quality and how good we are as a team, but now the stakes are higher,” Dossantos said. “What separates a good team from a great one. How did Stanford win three national championships in a row, right? How do you do that?
“We’re not just trying to be a one year kind of team. This is the start of something.”
As the Herd starts its title defense in 2021, the team knows its back is plenty strong — strong enough to carry the weight of that pressure.